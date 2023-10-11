Converse x Awake NY collection: where to get, price and more details explored 

Converse, a leading American lifestyle brand, has got big news on its website. The brand will be dropping its first-ever collab collection with Awake NY, the New York-based fashion brand.

The limited-edition capsule collection includes seven items: black and white Jersey T-shirts, French Terry Hoodies in two color combinations (grey and black, black and blue), and One Star Pro sneakers available in blue and white, black and white, and white sand and white colorways.

With price tags ranging from 65 US Dollars to 150 US Dollars, the collection is a fusion of affordability and style. The collection is reminiscent of 90s punk fashion, and with the retro style back in trend, it is sure to get sold out in record time.

The collection is expected to drop on 12 October. 2023.

A closer look at the Converse x Awake NY collection

The Converse brand introduces the debut collection on its website as follows:

"Our first collaboration with Awake NY channels the spirit of '90s New York Punk into a collection of limited-edition apparel."

The collection features:

Jersey T-shirts

The Converse x Awake NY Jersey T-shirts (Image via Awake NY)

The limited-edition T-shirts come in two impressive colorways- white and black. The jerseys are made of 240 g cotton and come in a standard fit. The retro design of the jerseys is further enhanced by the bold graphic in rubber ink, paying homage to the emblems of both brands and the satin stitch embroidery on Jersey's arm.

The Jerseys would be available for a price of 50 US Dollars on the brands' website.

Rugby shirts

The NY Rugby shirts (Image via Awake NY)

This fabulous fit is dressed in two colorways- Baltic Sea blue and Converse black. The limited-edition long-sleeved shirts are made of 240 g cotton in a standard fit with a crisp twill collar.

The satin stitch branding at the center chest of the shirts provides an artful contrast against the rest of the clothing. The button placket and the bold star pattern at the back are the perfect touch-ups to the eye-catching shirts.

The shirts can be purchased for 85 US Dollars on the brands' website when they drop.

French Terry Hoodies

The NY French Terry Hoodies (Image via Awake NY)

These 465g heavyweight hoodies are just the perfect addition to your winter wardrobe. They are also dressed in two colorways - the Vintage Grey Heather and Converse black.

The limited-edition clothing items feature left-chest satin stitch embroideries with the logos of the collaborating brands and an embroidered Converse logo at the sleeve cuff. The hoodies come with drawcords to ensure perfect head fitting.

Theseegrea winter essentials will be retailing for 120 US Dollars on the brands' website.

The One Star Pro sneakers

The NY One Star Pro sneakers (Image via Awake NY)

To round up the impressive collection are the One Star Pro sneakers. The classic sneakers have been a huge part of the New York skate scene for decades.

The beauties come in three distinct colorway combinations--the blue/white /egret, the black/ white /egret, and the white sand/ black /egret.

The upper part of the sneakers are dressed in vintage suede with the brand's logos embroidered on the lateral side, the soles, inside and underneath the shoes.

The retro-inspired sneakers will be available for 95 US Dollars on the brands' website.

The collection is expected to drop on October 12, 2023. Stay tuned for more updates.