“Couldn't handle having 3 POC winning on the same night”: Viral video claiming racism at 2023 Oscars goes viral 

A video from the 2023 Oscars showing Indian film producer Guneet Monga being cut off from delivering her winning speech went viral online and sparked claims of racism against The Academy.

TikTok user @/iam7evn pointed out that Monga and filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves took the stage after winning the Oscar Award for Documentary Short Subject film for The Elephant Whisperers. Gonsalves then shared her 43-second Oscars acceptance speech, saying:

"I stand here today to speak for the sacred bond between us and our natural world, for the respect of indigenous communities, and empathy towards other living beings we share space with and finally, for coexistence. Thank you to the Academy for recognising our film, highlighting indigenous people and animals.”

The director also thanked Netflix, her producer, her mentor, the “entire team” behind the film and her family. However, TikToker @/iam7evn noted that when producer Guneet Monga took over the mic to share a few words, she “immediately” received the “music of shame” signaling her to “get off the stage.”

Shortly after, Charles Mackesy and Matthew Freud went up to the stage to receive the Oscar Award for Best Animated Short film for The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse. However, both the British men were allowed to deliver their respective speeches without being called off the stage.

In the viral TikTok video, user @/iam7evn questions:

“What’s the difference? This was back-to-back! Why is the Indian woman silenced and the white British man gets to say whatever he wants to say?”

The TikToker even shared Guneet Monga’s speech that was originally cut off from the Oscars 2023 event. In the clip, she was heard saying:

“Tonight is historic! This is the first Oscar for any Indian production and two women here won this. I just want to say to everyone watching, the future is audacious and the future is us and the future is here.”

So grateful to the visionary filmmaker My heart is full of love and excitement, most of it imbibed from everyone in India cheering for our win. This is for my beautiful, diverse country, India.

Meanwhile, the Academy also continued to face major criticism for Jamie Lee Curtis winning the Oscar Award for Best Supporting Actress over Angela Bassett and Stephanie Hsu.

Twitter user @/ithanVega claimed that Curtis won in the category because voters at the Oscars “couldn't handle having 3 POC (Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh & Angela Bassett) winning on the same night”:

Ithan Vega 🇵🇷 @ithanvega @Phil_Lewis_ @alanldn19 @TheAcademy voters couldn’t handle having 3 poc (Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh & Angela Bassett) winning on the same night. They were never gonna let that happen. Angela and only her deserved that Oscar. Her performance in Wakanda Forever gave me chills. @Phil_Lewis_ @alanldn19 @TheAcademy voters couldn’t handle having 3 poc (Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh & Angela Bassett) winning on the same night. They were never gonna let that happen. Angela and only her deserved that Oscar. Her performance in Wakanda Forever gave me chills.

In the wake of the 95th Academy Awards, a video of Angela Bassett's reaction during Jamie Lee Curtis’ win also went viral on social media.

The clip showed Bassett having an almost blank expression on her face following the announcement. The Black Panther star did not clap and remained seated with a presumably brief sad smile on her face.

Twitter reacts to claims of alleged racism at the 2023 Oscars

Netizens have continued to accuse the Oscars of alleged racially inappropriate choices (Image via Getty Images)

The 2023 Oscars sparked claims of racism online after Jamie Lee Curtis’ Best Supporting Actress win over Angela Bassett and Stephanie Hsu left several fans disappointed.

The allegations further intensified after a video showing The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga’s acceptance speech after India’s historic win being cut off from the event went viral online.

Several social media users also took to Twitter to call out the Academy for cutting off Monga's speech:

ria @riabhagwat13 i seriously can’t get over how they didn’t let guneet monga give her speech but every single director and producer duo is giving theirs i seriously can’t get over how they didn’t let guneet monga give her speech but every single director and producer duo is giving theirs

alex ☆ JS1 03/31 @jisoosjoy #TheOscars was so disrespectful, cutting off Guneet Monga from giving a speech at all. i understand there’s a timer but let her say a sentence! this is a once in a lifetime thing! #TheOscars was so disrespectful, cutting off Guneet Monga from giving a speech at all. i understand there’s a timer but let her say a sentence! this is a once in a lifetime thing!

rose 🪐 @HOUSEATRElDES still upset they didn’t let guneet monga give her speech even when they all stood there still upset they didn’t let guneet monga give her speech even when they all stood there 😭

shilpa_d @Sir6ALotB @Ideator_Atom @prikoushik idk how this even became a topic but guneet monga did not get to speak at the Oscars winning stage. She released her prepared speech as an off-stage individual video, which is buried deep in her TL. That "speech" was not even acknowledged on the production house's handle @Ideator_Atom @prikoushik idk how this even became a topic but guneet monga did not get to speak at the Oscars winning stage. She released her prepared speech as an off-stage individual video, which is buried deep in her TL. That "speech" was not even acknowledged on the production house's handle 😭

kay @filmcelia @theronfilm i actually cried i felt so bad she didnt speak and i saw how she was prepared and had her phone and she didnt get to :/ @theronfilm i actually cried i felt so bad she didnt speak and i saw how she was prepared and had her phone and she didnt get to :/

M @wintersun1111 @theronfilm @killingasher This was awful. I felt bad for her. Her one opportunity to share and they just cut her off @theronfilm @killingasher This was awful. I felt bad for her. Her one opportunity to share and they just cut her off

Kent @KazeNinja17 They really should have let Guneet Monga share her speech that she so obviously had prepared. They really should have let Guneet Monga share her speech that she so obviously had prepared.

Meanwhile, others continued to share their disappointment with Jamie Lee Curtis’ win over Angela Bassett:

👑 Mr. Weeks 👑 @WonderKing82 Angela Bassett face said it all. They played in her face. I knew this was going to happen, that's why I didn't watch. I've been over these racist entities like the Oscar's and Grammy's. Angela Bassett face said it all. They played in her face. I knew this was going to happen, that's why I didn't watch. I've been over these racist entities like the Oscar's and Grammy's.

Kathleen Newman-Bremang @KathleenNB i braced myself for jamie’s win. she had the momentum after the SAGs & she’s beloved by her peers (and the oscars are gonna oscars) but the heartbreak in angela’s face is gonna stay with me. the clear hurt/ shock/ disappointment… *heavy sigh* i braced myself for jamie’s win. she had the momentum after the SAGs & she’s beloved by her peers (and the oscars are gonna oscars) but the heartbreak in angela’s face is gonna stay with me. the clear hurt/ shock/ disappointment… *heavy sigh* https://t.co/wUR3BrvHtj

Kathleen Newman-Bremang @KathleenNB maybe “shock” isn’t the right word… because the oscars disrespecting a Black woman (especially a front runner with angela’s status/ fame) isn’t unexpected. and her look is more one of dejected acceptance… which is all too familiar maybe “shock” isn’t the right word… because the oscars disrespecting a Black woman (especially a front runner with angela’s status/ fame) isn’t unexpected. and her look is more one of dejected acceptance… which is all too familiar

kate @clairesarizona NOT STEPHANIE HSU OR ANGELA BASSETT BOTH LOSING TO JAMIE LEE CURTIS… THIS IS RACIST IDC. YOU WILL PAY FOR THIS #OSCAR NOT STEPHANIE HSU OR ANGELA BASSETT BOTH LOSING TO JAMIE LEE CURTIS… THIS IS RACIST IDC. YOU WILL PAY FOR THIS #OSCAR https://t.co/KQGvHIgCgW

Viola Davis' Snot Bubble @TheMyesha_Tiara After the racist things the anonymous voters said a few days ago I’m unfortunately not surprised by what happened to Angela Bassett. Her reaction honestly made me cry. We have to officially stop going to these things for good for our mental health. #Oscar #Oscar 2023 #Oscar After the racist things the anonymous voters said a few days ago I’m unfortunately not surprised by what happened to Angela Bassett. Her reaction honestly made me cry. We have to officially stop going to these things for good for our mental health. #Oscar #Oscar2023 #Oscars

Shreya Singh Hernández (she/hers) @shresing Two simultaneous truths:



1. the Oscars were a big win for AAPI folks. So many wins last night across a diversity of AAPI communities.



2. the Oscars are still racist. Snubbing especially Black women like Angela Bassett and Viola Davis for their performances is unforgivable. Two simultaneous truths: 1. the Oscars were a big win for AAPI folks. So many wins last night across a diversity of AAPI communities. 2. the Oscars are still racist. Snubbing especially Black women like Angela Bassett and Viola Davis for their performances is unforgivable.

kyla @spid3rmansslut The Oscar’s is racist I don’t care I don’t care Angela Bassett should have won The Oscar’s is racist I don’t care I don’t care Angela Bassett should have won

Although Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh made history by winning the leading awards at the 2023 Oscars, questions surrounding racism have continued to make the rounds online.

Back in 2015, the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite went viral after it was revealed that the majority of the voters (and winners) were predominantly Caucasian males. According to The Time, despite attempts to expand the Academy membership, 81% of voters identify as white and 67% as male.

