Couples Retreat season 3 episode 3 release date, plot, air time, and more details explored

Couples Retreat is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, Joc and Kendra have a heated discussion about their relationship, which leads to Kendra feeling dismissed.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Kendra vents to Shamari and reveals why Joc is the only child she wants to deal with; Tiana finds some troubling messages on Fatboy's phone; Falynn and Jaylan's past traumas come to the surface, leaving AJ to wonder about their relationship."

Tune in on Tuesday, May 16, at 9 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Couples Retreat on MTV.

Back to Bae-sics

In the upcoming episode of Couples Retreat season 3, titled Back to Bae-sics, Joc tells Kendra that he feels that she’s embarrassed by him. The Love & Hip Hop star tells him that sometimes the things he does are an embarrassment to her.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Kendra tells her husband that he acts like some of the things he puts her through are normal and are something that “should be going on” in a relationship.

She said:

"You cannot make me feel like this stuff is normal."

She further added that if he thinks that by being on Couples Retreat, he hopes that she will understand that his behavior is normal, it’s not going to happen. Yung tells his wife to “calm the f*ck down” as he tries to make a point, but she tells him that she’s normal and okay. The cast member tells her that she’s not okay since she’s not in “real time” and asks her what he did in the recent past for her to accuse him like this.

She tells him that, while he may not have done anything lightly, they will not have a conversation until he lets her talk and that he will listen to her talk.

She said in a confessional:

"Jasiel, we can repair from the stuff and work on our healing journey but it’s never a time to downplay it. It’s never a time to be less than extra tactful about the way you treated this situation because it’s still fragile. It doesn’t matter how many years it is."

Falynn addresses her past

In another promo uploaded to social media, Joc is seen having a conversation with fellow Couples Retreat cast member Falynn, and she said that she is not used to defending herself from the lies that are in the public’s eye. She was talking about Porsha Williams, who is married to her ex-husband, Simon Guobadia.

In a confessional, Falynn said:

"After talking to Joc, it feels ike a weight has been lifted. Just to say it out loud to someone outside my immediate circle, ‘Hey, this is what happened.” But I also do realize that I still have some healing to do."

During the confessional, Falynn was asked by a producer whether she feels betrayed by either Porsha or Simon, and the Couples Retreat season 3 cast member stated that “it is what it is. They deserve each other.”

