CQP Terrain-Inspired Footwear pack: Everything we know so far

CQP Terrain-Inspired Footwear Pack is bringing a new chapter in outdoor footwear with its fusion of style and functionality. CQP, a brand renowned for its sleek designs and premium quality, has launched a new footwear line that perfectly embodies the spirit of adventure.

The new CQP Terrain-Inspired Footwear pack revisits the great outdoors with a contemporary twist, featuring two of its most rugged yet stylish models to date: the SAXUM and the SCANDER. Both shoes have been carefully crafted to meet the demands of the unforgiving wilderness while maintaining a fashion-forward appearance.

Focusing on durability and the ability to withstand the elements, the SAXUM and SCANDER come equipped with grippy outsoles that offer both lightness and tenacity. The uppers have undergone special treatment to improve water repellency, making them suitable for a variety of weather conditions. This functional aspect does not compromise their aesthetic appeal, which remains sleek and modern.

The CQP Terrain-Inspired Footwear pack is now available, with both models ready to take on any terrain this fall season. The footwear can be conveniently purchased through CQP’s official online store, with the SAXUM priced at $625 USD and the SCANDER at $560 USD.

CQP Terrain-Inspired Footwear Pack includes the SAXUM and SCANDER. The SAXUM boasts soft suede uppers that embody a utilitarian look without sacrificing elegance. The design incorporates rugged outsoles, D-ring lace-ups, and metal eyelets, accentuated by a rubber panel that encases the connection between the soles and uppers, enhancing both durability and design coherence.

Within the CQP Terrain-Inspired Footwear pack, the SAXUM LIMITED models stand out with two new colorways: a serene Lilac with gray and a striking Mustard with off-white. These limited editions bring a fresh and vibrant energy to the collection.

Additionally, the regular SAXUM range welcomes two new shades perfect for the wintry season: a rich Chianti and a robust Army hue, expanding the versatility and appeal of the collection.

The SCANDER by CQP (Image via CQP)

The SCANDER is crafted as a technical hiking shoe with the resilience to endure harsh outdoor conditions. It features a robust blend of rubber and mesh in the uppers and is equipped with Vibram soles featuring the RollinGait System, designed to minimize muscle fatigue during long treks.

The SCANDER is available in versatile Black, Olive, and Chocolate colorways, each paired with contrasting laces that add a touch of personality to the functional design.

Over the years, CQP has established a reputation for quality and thoughtful design. Each collection, including the esteemed CQP Terrain-Inspired Footwear pack, reflects the brand's dedication to craftsmanship and innovation.

The Scander from CQP ((Image via CQP)

Previous models released by CQP have set the stage for this latest offering, with the brand continually pushing the boundaries of what a sneaker can be.

As autumn ushers in a season of exploration, the CQP Terrain-Inspired Footwear pack arrives as a perfect companion for both the style-conscious and the outdoor enthusiasts.

Whether it's the rugged charm of the SAXUM or the technical prowess of the SCANDER, CQP delivers footwear that is as ready for urban landscapes as it is for mountain trails. With the collection now available online, it’s time to lace up a pair of CQP's latest offerings and step into the season with confidence.