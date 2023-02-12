Cracker Barrel offers free food for a year if you participate in its Valentine’s Day

With a Southern country atmosphere, Cracker Barrel is hoping that couples will declare their love while enjoying an Old Timer's Breakfast or a Country Fried Steak at their chain and is even giving away a sizable reward to encourage this.

The engagement rush may be the result of a Valentine's Day sweepstakes that the restaurant chain launched on February 1. Five couples who video their marriage proposal at any of their shops across the country will win a year of free food at their outlets as part of a contest titled "I Said 'Yes' at Cracker Barrel Valentine's Day Contest."

Here's how you can participate in the Cracker Barrel offer this Valentine's Day 2023

Each couple must become engaged at a Cracker Barrel location in order to be eligible for the alluring prize. According to the restaurant chain's website, interested couples must upload a video of their proposal to Instagram between February 10 and 16. Additionally, a caption explaining their reason behind proposing at the "iconic restaurant" should be included along with the video.

According to the website, applicants must also follow the restaurant's official Instagram account and label their posts with #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest.

Jennifer Tate, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of the restaurant chain, said in a press release:

“Cracker Barrel isn’t just a restaurant, it’s a place where care is the main ingredient from the homestyle food we serve to our warm, welcoming atmosphere guests can expect the same familiarity and comfort of feeling cared for in everything we do every time they visit."

Tate further added that the team is aiming to extend their core ingredients on Valentine's Day by encouraging guests to express their love and appreciation for the person they care about most.

About the chain of restaurants

Since 1969, Cracker Barrel stores have sprouted up across American highways. Danny Evins, an oil jobber from Lebanon, Tennessee, founded the restaurant with a $40,000 loan, opening the first site with an accompanying gift store off Interstate 40 near his hometown. This means the gift shop is just as old as the restaurant.

Evins envisioned a restaurant where patrons could have a cracker-barrel experience in a setting dedicated to it. In fact, the iconic image of the national institution depicts a man rocking back and forth in a barrel filled with what appears to be crackers. The restaurants are dedicated to honoring the brand's history and mission.

