Creamfields 2024: Lineup, how to get tickets, dates, location, & all you need to know

Creamfields 2024 is scheduled to be held this August 22-25 at Daresbury, Cheshire, England. The 2024 edition of the festival will be its 25th edition, having been first held in 1998 and annually ever since, except for the 2020 edition, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2024 edition will feature performances by Calvin Harris, Fatboy Slim, Peggy Gou, Charlotte de Witte, and more. The edition was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of Creamfields 2024 on February 28, 2024.
Tickets are currently on sale on the official website of the festival. 4-day tickets are priced at £310 for the standard category, £350 for the bronze category, £380 for the silver category, and £450 for the gold category.
3-day tickets are also available and are priced at £290 for the standard category, £330 for the bronze category, £350 for the silver category, and £410 for the gold category. 2-day tickets are priced at £260 for the standard category, £300 for the bronze category, £320 for the silver category, and £360 for the gold category.
1-day tickets, meanwhile, are priced at £84 for the standard category and £121 for the gold category, with the rest being sold out. Tickets are in high demand and are available in limited numbers only.
Creamfields 2024 lineup
Creamfields 2024 is returning this year with a stellar lineup, including top artists such as Calvin Harris, Armin van Buuren, Tiesto, Fatboy Slim, and Molly Mouse, among others.
Calvin Harris is a Scottish DJ and producer who is also set to perform at the TRNSMT Festival 2024, Garorock Festival, and Pinkpop 2024, while Armin van Buuren is set to perform at the Tomorrowland Festival as well as Mainsquare 2024 and Electric Love Festival 2024.
Fatboy Slim, on the other hand, is scheduled to perform across the UK and Ireland in the months leading up to his appearance at Creamfields 2024, as well as perform at the Movement Music Festival 2024.
The current lineup for Creamfields 2024 is given below by dates and stages:
Creamfields 2024 Day 1 (August 22, 2024)
Cream:
- KC Lights
- Chapter & Verse
- Jess Bays ft Jem Cooke
- Woody Cook
- Morgan Seatree
- Emma Forster
Rong:
- Scot Project
- Christina Novelli
- David Forbes
- Liam Wilson
- Matty Ralph
- Mike T
Cream Terrace:
- Sick Individuals
- Marnik
- Pink Panda
- Lunax
- Next Generation Noise
- Mark Roma
Nation:
- Skepsis
- Jamie Duggan
- Foor + Tyrone
- Charlotte Devaney
- Ryan Spicer
- Matt Thiss
Hospitality:
- Silent Disco
Creamfields 2024 Day 2 (August 23, 2024)
ARC:
- Hardwell
- Timmy Trumpet
- Scooter
- Amelia Preston
New Indoor Main Stage:
- Fisher
- Steve Angello + SECRET SPECIAL GUEST
- Sosa
- Cloonee
- TBA
Steel Yard:
- Charlotte de Witte
- Enrico Sangiuliano
- Eli Brown
- Adrianna
Runway (Presented by SHEIN hosted by Paradise):
- Jamie Jones
- Hot Since 82
- East End Dubs
- Alisha B2B Luke Dean
- TBA
Misfit:
- Ben Nicky
- Will Sparks
- Darren Styles
- Sub Zero Project
- Multunes
- David Rust
Andy C presents One 7 Four( Hosted by Tonn Piper & Dreps):
- Andy C
- Dimension
- Mozey
- Turno Presents Game Time
- Lens
- Randall B2B Benny L
- James Hiraeth
- Bugwell
Teletech:
- Alex Farell
- AZYR
- blk.
- Brutalismus 3000 Live
- Danielle Ciuro
- Sara Landry
Girls Don’t Sync Takevoer:
- Girls Don’t Sync
- P-Rallel
- Paige Tomlinson
- Continental GT
- Jade Edwards
Pepsi Max:
- Dash Berlin
- Markus Schulz
- Giuseppe Ottaviani
- Craig Connelly
- Factor B
- Renegade System
- Leena Punks
- DKH
Hospitality (Hosted by The Garden Party)
- Molly Mouse
- Rob Crouch
- Jesse James B2B Mr Jay
- Nino Violin
- Page Twins
- Guy D’Angelo
- Pete James
- Rusti
- Murfi
- Kami Foxx & Daxonsax
Creamfields 2024 Day 3 (August 24, 2024)
Arc:
- Calvin Harris
- MK
- Eliza Rose
- Tyson O’Brien
New Indoor Main Stage:
- Armin Van Buuren
- Ben Hemsley
- Kimmic
- Martin Garrix
- Third Party
- Tiësto
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
- TBA
Steel Yard:
- Eric Prydz
- Ewan McVicar
- Mochakk
- Peggy Gou
- Pete Tong
- Solomun B2B Patrick Topping
- Sarah Story
- It’s Murph
Runway:
- Patrick Topping
- John Summit
- Solardo
- Raphi
- Lewis Taylor
Sub_Aural:
- Bou & B Live 247
- Friction
- Harriet Jaxxon
- Hedex & Eksman
- Hybrid Minds & Tempza
- K Motionz
- Kings of the Rollers & Inja
- Koven
- Sub Focus
- featuring ID
- North Base
XXL:
- DJ Daddy Trance
- Faster Horses
- Funk Tribu
- I Hate Models [AV]
- Leaha
- Nico Moreno
- Trym
- Vladimir Dubyshkin Live
Warehouse:
- Gorgon City
- Franky Wah
- Mathame
- Chris Avantgarde
- James Organ
- Lucia Cors
- TBA
Goodgreef Xtra Hard:
- Da Tweekaz
- Coone
- Creeds & Helen Ka
- DJ Isaac
- Andy Whitby
- Olly James
- Joey Riot
- Paul Clark
- Phil Mackintosh
- Mddltn & Morgan Kasiera
- Kaos Bros / D-Willz
Pepsi Max presents RONG:
- Bryan Kearney
- Billy Gillies
- Maddix
- Shugz
- Symmetrik
- Daxson
- Xjaro & Pitch
- Amy Wiles
- Tyler Jack
- Anselli
Hospitality:
- Molly Mouse
- Rob Crouch
- Jesse James B2B Mr Jay
- Nino Violin
- Page Twins
- Guy D’Angelo
- Pete James
- Rusti
- Murfi
- Jack Bullock
- Kami Foxx & Daxonsax
Creamfields 2024 Day 4 (August 25, 2024)
Arc:
- Alesso
- Example
- Belters Only
- Sam Divine
- Jazzy
- TBA
New Indoor Main Stage:
- Chase & Status Live
- Hannah Laing
- Sammy Virgi
- Michael Bibi
- Chris Stussy
- TBA
Steel Yard:
- Camelphat
- Artbat
- Kevin de Vries
- Layla Benitez
- TBA
Runway:
- Bicep Present Chroma (AV DJ Set)
- Anotr
- Josh Baker
- Joella Jackson
- Pawsa
- Max Dean
- TBA
Fatboy Slim Loves:
- Fatboy Slim
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Eats Everything
- Salute
- Pretty Girl
Teletech:
- 999999999
- Anetha
- Billy Does
- Charlie Sparks
- Kander
- Kobosil
- Sikoti
Our House:
- Meduza & James Hype
- Low Steppa
- Ferreck Dawn
- Hugel
- Genesi
- Tita Lau
- Mistajam
Full On:
- D-Block & S-Te-Fan
- TNT
- Rooler
- Alex Kidd
- Klubfiller
- ft MC Storm
- Kutski
- Reklus
- Hannah Taylor
- Lee Follon
Pepsi Max:
- Ferry Corsten Presents Gouryella
- Aly & Fila
- Sneijder Presents Alti
- Nifra
- Nilsix
- Maria Healy
- Danny Eaton
- Jay Hayton
Hospitality:
- Molly Mouse
- Rob Crouch
- Nino Violin
- Page Twins
- Guy D’Angelo
- Pete James
- Rusti
- Murfi
- Jack Bullock
- Kami Foxx & Daxonsax
Creamfields 2024 is being organized by Live Nation, which bought the festival in 2012. The festival's major partners include Pepsi, Nordic Spirit, Big Green Coach, and Bacardi, among others.