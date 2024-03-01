Creamfields 2024: Lineup, how to get tickets, dates, location, & all you need to know

Creamfields 2024 is scheduled to be held this August 22-25 at Daresbury, Cheshire, England. The 2024 edition of the festival will be its 25th edition, having been first held in 1998 and annually ever since, except for the 2020 edition, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2024 edition will feature performances by Calvin Harris, Fatboy Slim, Peggy Gou, Charlotte de Witte, and more. The edition was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of Creamfields 2024 on February 28, 2024.

Tickets are currently on sale on the official website of the festival. 4-day tickets are priced at £310 for the standard category, £350 for the bronze category, £380 for the silver category, and £450 for the gold category.

3-day tickets are also available and are priced at £290 for the standard category, £330 for the bronze category, £350 for the silver category, and £410 for the gold category. 2-day tickets are priced at £260 for the standard category, £300 for the bronze category, £320 for the silver category, and £360 for the gold category.

1-day tickets, meanwhile, are priced at £84 for the standard category and £121 for the gold category, with the rest being sold out. Tickets are in high demand and are available in limited numbers only.

Creamfields 2024 lineup

Creamfields 2024 is returning this year with a stellar lineup, including top artists such as Calvin Harris, Armin van Buuren, Tiesto, Fatboy Slim, and Molly Mouse, among others.

Calvin Harris is a Scottish DJ and producer who is also set to perform at the TRNSMT Festival 2024, Garorock Festival, and Pinkpop 2024, while Armin van Buuren is set to perform at the Tomorrowland Festival as well as Mainsquare 2024 and Electric Love Festival 2024.

Fatboy Slim, on the other hand, is scheduled to perform across the UK and Ireland in the months leading up to his appearance at Creamfields 2024, as well as perform at the Movement Music Festival 2024.

The current lineup for Creamfields 2024 is given below by dates and stages:

Creamfields 2024 Day 1 (August 22, 2024)

Cream:

KC Lights

Chapter & Verse

Jess Bays ft Jem Cooke

Woody Cook

Morgan Seatree

Emma Forster

Rong:

Scot Project

Christina Novelli

David Forbes

Liam Wilson

Matty Ralph

Mike T

Cream Terrace:

Sick Individuals

Marnik

Pink Panda

Lunax

Next Generation Noise

Mark Roma

Nation:

Skepsis

Jamie Duggan

Foor + Tyrone

Charlotte Devaney

Ryan Spicer

Matt Thiss

Hospitality:

Silent Disco

Creamfields 2024 Day 2 (August 23, 2024)

ARC:

Hardwell

Timmy Trumpet

Scooter

Amelia Preston

New Indoor Main Stage:

Fisher

Steve Angello + SECRET SPECIAL GUEST

Sosa

Cloonee

TBA

Steel Yard:

Charlotte de Witte

Enrico Sangiuliano

Eli Brown

Adrianna

Runway (Presented by SHEIN hosted by Paradise):

Jamie Jones

Hot Since 82

East End Dubs

Alisha B2B Luke Dean

TBA

Misfit:

Ben Nicky

Will Sparks

Darren Styles

Sub Zero Project

Multunes

David Rust

Andy C presents One 7 Four( Hosted by Tonn Piper & Dreps):

Andy C

Dimension

Mozey

Turno Presents Game Time

Lens

Randall B2B Benny L

James Hiraeth

Bugwell

Teletech:

Alex Farell

AZYR

blk.

Brutalismus 3000 Live

Danielle Ciuro

Sara Landry

Girls Don’t Sync Takevoer:

Girls Don’t Sync

P-Rallel

Paige Tomlinson

Continental GT

Jade Edwards

Pepsi Max:

Dash Berlin

Markus Schulz

Giuseppe Ottaviani

Craig Connelly

Factor B

Renegade System

Leena Punks

DKH

Hospitality (Hosted by The Garden Party)

Molly Mouse

Rob Crouch

Jesse James B2B Mr Jay

Nino Violin

Page Twins

Guy D’Angelo

Pete James

Rusti

Murfi

Kami Foxx & Daxonsax

Creamfields 2024 Day 3 (August 24, 2024)

Arc:

Calvin Harris

MK

Eliza Rose

Tyson O’Brien

New Indoor Main Stage:

Armin Van Buuren

Ben Hemsley

Kimmic

Martin Garrix

Third Party

Tiësto

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

TBA

Steel Yard:

Eric Prydz

Ewan McVicar

Mochakk

Peggy Gou

Pete Tong

Solomun B2B Patrick Topping

Sarah Story

It’s Murph

Runway:

Patrick Topping

John Summit

Solardo

Raphi

Lewis Taylor

Sub_Aural:

Bou & B Live 247

Friction

Harriet Jaxxon

Hedex & Eksman

Hybrid Minds & Tempza

K Motionz

Kings of the Rollers & Inja

Koven

Sub Focus

featuring ID

North Base

XXL:

DJ Daddy Trance

Faster Horses

Funk Tribu

I Hate Models [AV]

Leaha

Nico Moreno

Trym

Vladimir Dubyshkin Live

Warehouse:

Gorgon City

Franky Wah

Mathame

Chris Avantgarde

James Organ

Lucia Cors

TBA

Goodgreef Xtra Hard:

Da Tweekaz

Coone

Creeds & Helen Ka

DJ Isaac

Andy Whitby

Olly James

Joey Riot

Paul Clark

Phil Mackintosh

Mddltn & Morgan Kasiera

Kaos Bros / D-Willz

Pepsi Max presents RONG:

Bryan Kearney

Billy Gillies

Maddix

Shugz

Symmetrik

Daxson

Xjaro & Pitch

Amy Wiles

Tyler Jack

Anselli

Hospitality:

Molly Mouse

Rob Crouch

Jesse James B2B Mr Jay

Nino Violin

Page Twins

Guy D’Angelo

Pete James

Rusti

Murfi

Jack Bullock

Kami Foxx & Daxonsax

Creamfields 2024 Day 4 (August 25, 2024)

Arc:

Alesso

Example

Belters Only

Sam Divine

Jazzy

TBA

New Indoor Main Stage:

Chase & Status Live

Hannah Laing

Sammy Virgi

Michael Bibi

Chris Stussy

TBA

Steel Yard:

Camelphat

Artbat

Kevin de Vries

Layla Benitez

TBA

Runway:

Bicep Present Chroma (AV DJ Set)

Anotr

Josh Baker

Joella Jackson

Pawsa

Max Dean

TBA

Fatboy Slim Loves:

Fatboy Slim

Barry Can’t Swim

Eats Everything

Salute

Pretty Girl

Teletech:

999999999

Anetha

Billy Does

Charlie Sparks

Kander

Kobosil

Sikoti

Our House:

Meduza & James Hype

Low Steppa

Ferreck Dawn

Hugel

Genesi

Tita Lau

Mistajam

Full On:

D-Block & S-Te-Fan

TNT

Rooler

Alex Kidd

Klubfiller

ft MC Storm

Kutski

Reklus

Hannah Taylor

Lee Follon

Pepsi Max:

Ferry Corsten Presents Gouryella

Aly & Fila

Sneijder Presents Alti

Nifra

Nilsix

Maria Healy

Danny Eaton

Jay Hayton

Hospitality:

Molly Mouse

Rob Crouch

Nino Violin

Page Twins

Guy D’Angelo

Pete James

Rusti

Murfi

Jack Bullock

Kami Foxx & Daxonsax

Creamfields 2024 is being organized by Live Nation, which bought the festival in 2012. The festival's major partners include Pepsi, Nordic Spirit, Big Green Coach, and Bacardi, among others.