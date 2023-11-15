Crimefeed on ID: Where is Samuel Haskell IV now?

The Investigation Discovery episode on Samuel Haskell IV and the grisly murder of his wife and in-laws will be bringing to screen the ongoing furor surrounding the son of the prominent television producer Samuel Haskell Sr. The accused is presently awaiting a hearing for his indictment which has been scheduled for December 8, 2023.

Samuel Haskell IV has been charged with three counts of murder linked to the dismembered torso of a female found in a trash bag next to a dumpster in a parking lot in Encino, California. The surveillance cameras in the area caught Haskell driving up to the dumpster and taking out a large bag from the car's trunk. The evidence has been traced back to the Haskell home in Tarzana, California.

Meanwhile, Samuel Haskell IV's in-laws remain missing while the body has been suspected to belong to his wife Mei Li Haskell. The Crimefeed episode will be airing on Investigation Discovery on November 15, 2023, at 11:01 p.m. ET.

Who is Samuel Haskell IV and where is he now?

Samuel Haskell IV, the son of Emmy Award-winning Hollywood producer Samuel Haskell Sr. and president of Magnolia Hill Productions, has been suspected of murdering his wife Mei Li Haskell and her parents on November 8, 2023. Samuel Haskell IV had been arrested on the grounds of suspicion of murder on the day the headless torso of a woman was found next to a dumpster in the 16000 block of Ventura Boulevard, Encino, California.

A still of Samuel Haskell IV (Image via Tiktok)

Haskell has been identified through the surveillance videos collected by local police from the parking lot where the torso was found and the vehicle number was correctly identified to belong to him. Furthermore, blood evidence from the scene traced him back to his Tarzana home where further evidence of dismemberment in the form of a bloodbath was spotted. Samuel Haskell IV has been reported to be a collector of weapons that adorn his household.

So far, Mei Li Haskell's parents, 64-year-old Yanxiang Wang and 71-year-old Gaoshen Li who emigrated from China, remain missing leading to suspicion regarding their murders rising. Yanxiang Wang and Gaoshen Li lived with their son-in-law and daughter at their Tarzana home along with the three elementary-aged children of the Haskell family.

The trash bag in which the dismembered torso was left next to a dumpster was found five miles away from Haskell's home. Samuel Haskell IV apparently hired four-day laborers for $500 on November 7, 2023, to carry out three heavy trash bags that allegedly contained stones. The laborers had contacted the California Highway Patrol and then the police who had turned up at the household but left as they did not find concrete evidence or any suspicious activity. The labourers described the bags as soft and soggy which led them to believe that they were hired to transport body parts.

Haskell's possession of deadly weapons has been the topic of quite a few conversations in the neighborhood. He has been found to upload disturbing videos of grown men playing with weapons on his Instagram page named TragicStreetz. Additionally, Haskell was also charged with two counts of possessing a deadly weapon back in 2008 for which he was also arrested and pleaded no contest with three years of probation in 2010.

The dumpster in Encino (Image via KTLA)

Following his arrest from Topanga Mall on November 8, 2023, Samuel was held on a $2 million bail but he made an appearance in court on Monday when he was further charged with two additional murder charges of Mei Li's parents. An arraignment is scheduled for December 8, 2023.