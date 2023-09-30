"Cringe”: Alyssa Farah Griffin discusses Tom Sandoval's new podcast, Everybody Loves Tom

Alyssa Farah Griffin recently expressed her views on Tom Sandoval's new podcast announcement and how she responded after seeing the trailer. The View star also went on to say that she "hated it" before calling it "cringe." Alyssa spoke about the trailer on The View on Thursday.

"That was so cringey, I wanted to jump out of my skin," the host added what she felt about the trailer.

She also mentioned that Tom Sandoval's podcast's name reflected his leaning into the "I'm a bit of a narcissist" behavior. Alyssa expressed disappointment in Tom Sandoval's releasing his podcast Everybody Loves Tom around the time his ex Ariana appeared on Dancing With The Stars (DWTS).

According to Alyssa Farah Griffin:

“Once again, he has to just step on her success with his stupid, little podcast.”

Tom Sandoval's new podcast was released on September 28, 2023, while Dancing with the Stars featured Ariana Madix's debut on September 26, 2023. From March 2023 onwards, Tom and Ariana have been in the headlines due to Tom’s cheating scandal. It was revealed that Tom had an affair with Rachel Leviss, the cast from Vanderpump Rules season 10.

Everybody Loves Tom, Tom Sandoval's new podcast, revealed many revelations in its first episode

A great deal of attention was drawn to the newly announced podcast recently, as Tom Sandoval announced it on social media. In the caption of the post he wrote that the past seven months had been "wild" but added that he was excited to let his fans know about his new podcast Everybody Loves Tom.

The Vanderpump Rules star noted that he would be talking to his friends and celebs about everything. He said that this would include everything from his personal life to "fashion, music, mixology, BTS of VPR & Special Forces and lots more."

Following this, in the first episode, Tom discussed the cheating scandal and how it affected his life. During this conversation, he also revealed that he has stopped drinking and smoking.

Tom Sandoval shared that he hasn't had a drink since April 4 or April 5, 2023, and didn't really tell a lot of people about the same, noting that it "kind of helps." Je added that he also quit smoking cigarettes as he was at a point where he was chain-smoking "all day, every day."

“If I wasn’t working out, I was drinking. If I wasn’t drinking, I was working out,” Sandoval said on the podcast.

The singer also explained how the criticism he was receiving regarding the affair was not just directed at him, but also at his band.

“What really sucked, too, was seeing people like be really mean to the fellow band members. Honestly, I think that, you know, quitting the drinking, you know, and going on tour like it might have actually saved my life. I can’t imagine being cooped up because I couldn’t go anywhere at the time, you know, being cooped up in a place, not being able to do anything, just wallowing in misery,” Sandoval said.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix joined the show, Vanderpump Rules in 2013. Within a year, they revealed that they were dating.

However, after dating for nearly ten years, Ariana learned in March 2023 that Tom Sandoval had been cheating on her with former cast member Raquel Leviss. Following this revelation, Tom and Ariana apologized to Ariana on social media.

A brief discussion of the cheating scandal took place during the reunion of season 10 of the show. As far as Vanderpump Rules season 11 is concerned, Bravo has yet to confirm a release date, but the previous season is available on the network for fans who want to watch it.