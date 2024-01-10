CRSSD Spring Festival 2024: Presale, where to buy tickets, lineup, date, location, & all you need to know

CRSSD Spring Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from March 2, 2024, to March 3, 2024, at the Waterfront Park in San Diego, California. The 2024 edition of the festival will be its ninth edition, having been first held in 2015 and annually ever since except for 2020 and 2021, which were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2024 edition, which will feature performances by musical acts such as Tale of US, Black Coffee, Jeff Mills, and more, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page on January 8, 2024.

The presale for the festival will be available on January 11, 2024, at 12:00 pm PT and can be accessed via a post on the official website of the festival. There will also be an SMS presale on January 11, 2024, at 14:00 pm PT, which can be accessed by joining the CRSSD community by texting Text CRSSDFEST to (855) 912-1457.

General tickets will be available from the official website of the festival starting on Monday, January 12, 2024, at 12:00 pm PT. Ticket prices for the festival have not been announced as of yet.

CRSSD Spring Festival 2024 lineup

The CRSSD Spring Festival will feature a star-studded lineup like most years, with prominent musicians including Gus Gus, Tales of US, and Black Coffee, as well as Richie Hawtin and Joris Voorn, among others.

The full lineup for the CRSSD Spring Festival 2024 is given below, according to each stage's performers:

Ocean View Stage

Tale Of Us

Black Coffee

GusGus

live

Jan Blomqvist

Joe Kay b2b Jared Jackson

Kruder & Dorfmeister

Red Axes

live

Roosevelt

SANGO

SBTRKT

WhoMadeWho

The Palms Stage

Armand Van Helden

Astra Club

Dixon

Loco Dice b2b Nic Fanciulli

Mochakk

Archie Hamilton

Beltran

East End Dubs

Enzo Siragusa

Ky William

Luuk Van Dijk

Maz

Sammy Virji

Sofia Kourtesis

Toman

City Steps Stage

Jeff Mills

Joris Voorn

Richie Hawtin

TRYM

DJ Heartstring

Héctor Oaks b2b Tiga

KASIA

KI/KI

Nils Hoffmann

Sally C

Simon Doty

X CLUB

Armand Van Helden is an American DJ and record producer best known for his third studio album, 2 Future 4 U, which was released on November 30, 1998. The album peaked at number 22 on the UK album chart.

City Steps Stage performer Jeff Mills is a prolific record producer and mixer from Detroit. The musician started making records in the early 1980s, with one of his most notable contributions being the foundation of the techno-hip-hop collective Underground Resistance.

Gus Gus is an Icelandic band from Rejyavik that rose to prominence with its third studio album, This Is Normal, which was released on April 26, 1999. The album peaked at number 40 on the French studio album chart.

More about the CRSSD Spring Festival

The CRSSD Spring Festival was first held on March 14, 2015, with a lineup that included artists such as ODESZA, Jamie Jones B2B Seth Troxler as well as Anabel Englund, Lee Foss, and MK.

The first edition proved to be a successful venture, resulting in the continuation of future festivals. The festival drew a significant crowd even in its early days, being one of the first adult-only festivals in South California.

Alongside the original festival, the festival's parent organization, FNGRS CRSSD, also hosted other events, including special theme live shows such as Groundwater at Petco Park in the same city as well as events such as FRGHT MVS.