"Cultish": Internet reacts to "creepy" YEEZY season 10 secret LA show

American rapper Kanye West recently held a secret Yeezy season 10 fashion show in Los Angeles on Monday, May 1. The show, titled "YZY FREE," was soundtracked by Pink + White artist Frank Ocean and featured models with shaved heads. This marked the Donda rapper's first fashion show since the disastrous and controversial 2022 Paris Fashion Week.

The LA event, held in a rugged-looking store in West Hollywood featuring barren industrial walls, was kept under wraps until after it happened, but photos and details have since emerged on social media. The models were seen wearing skin-tight white T-shirts and black pants, holding on to candles, as Frank Ocean’s Self Control played through the sound system.

Fan comments on Yeezy season 10 secret show (Image via @aplasticplant/Instagram)

Kanye West was seen preparing for the show earlier that day alongside his wife, Bianca Censori. However, during the show, he was not present in the frame. Due to the secrecy, representation, and theme of the show, fans branded it "creepy" and "cultish."

Yeezy season 10 fashion show was a relatively low-key affair that barely revealed any new designs, as opposed to its predecessors

Any Yeezy show typically exhibits Kanye West's fashion line, which has had ten seasons so far, with the most recent being unveiled as a secret show in Los Angeles on May 1.

The Yeezy season 9 fashion show was held during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 previous year and featured oversized ponchos, new 3D-printed boots, puffer jackets, and more. As opposed to this, the recent season 10 show was a low-key affair that barely revealed any new designs.

Due to the secrecy surrounding the show, fans did not seem to be on board with it. Many called it too culty, scary, and not fun at all. People also expressed empathy for the photographers of the show.

As the set seemed quite hot and humid, netizens deducted that it must have been quite difficult for the photographers to capture good shots. Several wrote that even though the concept seemed quite artistic, it shouldn't have been this creepy.

Fan reactions (Image via @aplasticplant/Instagram)

Fan reactions (Image via @aplasticplant/Instagram)

Apart from the fashion show's theme, fans also obsessed over Self Control by Frank Ocean, which was heard being played in the show's background.

Fan reactions (Image via @aplasticplant/Instagram)

The Yeezy shows are known for their avant-garde and unconventional approach to fashion, often showcasing neutral tones and oversized silhouettes. The show has also been praised for its inclusivity, featuring models of all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds.

While the show has received mixed reviews from critics, it has somewhat made an impact on the fashion enthusiasts, challenging traditional norms and inspiring new trends.

Poll : 0 votes