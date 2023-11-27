Cyber Monday 2023 sale: 7 best sneaker deals to avail

Cyber Monday 2023, which falls on November 27, arrives following a weekend filled with Black Friday sales. It marks a prime opportunity for customers to capitalize on some of the year's best deals at reduced prices.

Brands continue to entice customers with compelling sales during this Cyber Monday event. Among the array of offerings, sneakers stand out as a prominent item available for purchase and are perfect for the upcoming festive season.

Sneakers have transitioned from being solely associated with sports to becoming an integral element of lifestyle and fashion. Evolving trends have placed a strong emphasis on combining fashion with comfort, and this is where sneakers play a pivotal role.

During Cyber Monday sales, retailers and major brands aim to entice online shoppers with substantial price reductions on their products. Big names such as Puma, Nike, and New Balance have rolled out discounts of up to 40%. Amidst the vast selection of discounted sneakers, here are some notable offerings.

Best sneaker deals to avail on Cyber Monday

#1 Adidas Ultraboost Light Running Shoes

The Adidas Ultraboost Light Running Shoes stand out as a fantastic Cyber Monday deal. The shoes are being offered at a substantial discount of nearly 40% off its original price.

Known for being among the top-tier running sneakers, this discounted offer presents an excellent opportunity for sneaker enthusiasts.

It's important to note that this deal is available until November 30, making it a limited-time offer worth considering. Previously it was $190 and after the price drop, the sneaker is available for $171.

#2 Asics GT 2000 10 Running Shoes

The Asics GT 2000 Gel sneaker, featuring Flytefoam technology, is another exceptional find during the Cyber Monday sale. Originally priced at $130, this sneaker is available at a discounted rate of $79 on the official website.

Amazon is offering an even more enticing deal, selling it for just $75. This discount makes it an excellent option for serious running enthusiasts looking for high-quality sneakers infused with innovative technology.

#3 Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage

As part of the Cyber Monday sale, Nike has unveiled a discount on one of its top-selling sneakers, the Blazer Mid '77. Renowned as both a quality basketball sneaker and a lifestyle staple, this shoe is currently being offered at a 24% discount.

Typically priced at $105, it is now available for purchase at $79, making it an attractive option for those seeking a stylish and versatile addition to their collection.

#4 Hoka Clifton 8

During the Cyber Monday sale, Hoka sneakers are available at impressive discounts of up to 40%. The Hoka Clifton 8, particularly suitable for women prone to overpronation, is offered at a 20% discount.

Its original price stands at $140, but it is now available for $120, presenting a compelling option for those seeking stability and comfort in their footwear.

#5 New Balance Fresh Foam Arishi V4

New Balance introduced the innovative Fresh Foam technology in the midsole of several sneakers and Arishi V4 is one of them. During the Cyber Monday sale, the brand offers exceptional deals on this model.

Initially priced at $70, this sneaker is now available at a discounted rate of $52. The price highlights New Balance's commitment to combining innovation and affordability for customers during this sale.

#6 Puma Trinity women's sneaker

The Trinity women's sneaker exemplifies the trend of chunky sneakers that offer both style and functionality.

During this sale, it's available for purchase at $50, a significant discount from its original price of $90. This deal presents an excellent opportunity for those seeking a blend of fashion-forward design and practicality in their footwear.

#7 Lululemon Blissfeel Trail Sneaker

Lululemon, renowned for its high-quality activewear, presents compelling offers on sneakers and accessories during this sale period, featuring discounts of up to 50%. The Blissfeel Trail sneaker, originally priced at $150, is now available at a reduced price range of $ 77 for the 'Dewy' colorway.

This substantial discount makes it an enticing option for those seeking top-notch activewear at more affordable prices.

Cyber Monday has evolved into an extended version of the Black Friday sale, with numerous brands offering enticing discounts on their best-selling sneakers. Additionally, leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom, and Net-a-Porter are providing substantial discounts on a wide range of sneakers.

This extended sale period presents an excellent opportunity for shoppers to capitalize on attractive deals and savings across various platforms.