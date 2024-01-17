Cypress Hill We Legalized It 2024 tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Cypress Hill We Legalized It 2024 tour is scheduled to be held from April 18, 2024, to June 22, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The band is collaborating with the non-profit The Last Prisoner Project, which aims to reform the US justice system through progressive drug policy, and will donate $1 from every ticket sale to the organization.

The band announced the new tour, which will include supporting performances by The Pharcyde, Souls of Mischief, the Nashville Symphony Orchestra, Action Bronson, and Sublime with Rome, respectively, via a post on their official Instagram page.

The presale for the tour starts on January 17, 2024, at 10 am EST. Presale can be accessed via the code INSANE. The Live Nation code for the presale is SPOTLIGHT. General tickets will be available on January 19, 2024, at 10 am EST. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets and presales can be accessed via the official website of Cypress Hill or via Ticketmaster.

Cypress Hill We Legalized It 2024 tour dates

Cypress Hill is scheduled to perform across cities such as Brooklyn, Boston, Nashville, and Las Vegas, among other venues, as part of their upcoming 2024 US tour. The band is bringing along a number of supporting acts for their tour. The most prominent among these acts are Sublime of Rome and Action Bronson.

Sublime of Rome is a group best known for their debut studio album, Yours Truly, which was released on July 12, 2011 via Fueled by Ramen. The album peaked at number 9 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Action Bronson, born Ariyan Arslani, is an American rapper best known for his second studio album, Mr. Wonderful, which was released on March 23, 2015, via Atlantic Records and Vice Media Group LLC. The album peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200 and Canadian album charts, respectively.

The full list of dates and venues for the Cypress Hill We Legalized It 2024 tour is given below:

April 18, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Roadrunner

April 19, 2024 – Brooklyn (New York City), New York at Brooklyn Steel

April 20, 2024 – Atlantic City, New Jersey at Bongwalk Empire

April 23, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore

April 24, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Concord Music Hall

April 26, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at Uptown Theater

April 27, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

April 29, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Complex

May 1, 2024 – Flagstaff, Arizona at Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill Park

May 3, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Brooklyn Bowl

May 5, 2024 – Tempe, Arizona at The Marquee

May 7, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at House of Blues

May 8, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 10, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle

May 11, 2024 – Daytona Beach, Florida at Welcome to Rockville

May 12, 2024 – Asheville, North Carolina at Salvage Station

May 16, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Sonic Temple

June 22, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ascend Amphitheater

Cypress Hill is best known for their second studio album, Black Sunday, which was released on July 20, 1993. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 2 on the Kiwi album chart.