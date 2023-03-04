Daisy Jones and the Six episode 3 review: The start of something important?

Daisy Jones and the Six premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 3, 2023, bringing three episodes at once. The episode gave more than a fleeting glance at the fascinating world of rock music in the 1970s.

The first two episodes of the show were rather inconsistently paced with a lot of drama and lacked a certain conviction in the story. The third episode was more poised and amped up the drama, and introduced some important plot points that should prove to be crucial in the long run.

Daisy Jones and the Six episode 3 followed The Dunne Brothers in their transition phase following the rapid fall of Billy (Sam Claflin) in the previous episode.

The pace of the third episode was also a welcome change to the rather inconsistent first couple of episodes. This episode also provided the ground for some major character development arcs, especially with Daisy becoming a part of the proceedings.

The next episodes of Daisy Jones and the Six will premiere a week later on Amazon Prime Video.

Daisy Jones and the Six episode 3 review: The real first days of the band

Riley Keough Photos @keoughphotos Riley Keough as Daisy Jones for Free People's "Daisy Jones & the Six" collection Riley Keough as Daisy Jones for Free People's "Daisy Jones & the Six" collection https://t.co/bL3gw2hORT

The third episode of Daisy Jones and the Six began with Billy Dunne checking out of rehab after his monumental fall in the previous episode. Sam Claflin's acting was perhaps one of the most important aspects of this episode. Clafin pulled off the character change with great conviction. His bandmates also followed the pattern as the band's internal tension was slowly brought to light.

This was the first time that internal tension was given such an important stage in the show. Daisy Jones and the Six has so far strayed away from internal tension, which has always been an important part of rock history, be it The Beatles or The Rolling Stones.

However, since this is a fictional band with a fictional story, bringing similar and predictable arcs to the ones that have been done before is not a necessity. One can argue that this is important in capturing the spirit of Rock and Roll in the 1970s, but something new could have been more welcome.

Billy and Camila's dynamic is also another important part of this episode. With the rapid advancement in the plot, the story was also more interesting than the first two episodes.

That being said, the shining light of this episode was Daisy (Riley Keough). Keough's performance was the most rock thing about the episode. Of course, it was supplemented by clever world-building all around.

Daisy Jones and the Six episode 3 ended on one of the most exciting notes. It saw some big developments like the change of the band's name and the inclusion of Daisy in the 'six.'

The interesting ending also brought in some cliches that have become too predictable for the 'rock' genre. One of them was Billy agreeing to sing with Daisy and the development of a subtle dynamic developing between them. This could have been avoided.

There is still a long way to go, with the next two episodes slated for premiere on March 10, 2023. The fourth episode of the show will most probably delve into this developing tension between the main characters and the band's further progress into the world of rock toxicity.

Meanwhile, the first three episodes of Daisy Jones and the Six are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes