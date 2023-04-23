Dalgliesh season 2 release date, air time, plot, cast, and more details

Dalgliesh season 2 is set to premiere on Monday, April 24, 2023, with the first two episodes hitting Acorn TV on that day. Clubbed under the title Death of an Expert Witness, the seventh and eighth episodes have been directed by Geoffrey Sax. Helen Edmundson has penned the same.

Based on the seventh eponymous novel by PD James, Death of an Expert Witness will deal with a senior scientist getting murdered at a police lab, “where his colleagues are too experienced to have left clues,” as per the novel’s summary.

Season 2 will get wrapped up after releasing episodes 9 and 10, titled A Certain Justice, and episodes 11 and 12, named The Murder Room. While the former has been directed by Andy & Ryan Tohill, The Murder Room has been helmed by Jon Wright.

A Certain Justice (novel) is about a brilliant criminal lawyer by the name of Venetia Aldridge, who gets murdered just before she takes “over as the Head of Chambers in Pawlet Court, London.”

The Murder Room, on the other hand, is a 2003 novel that is set in The Dupayne Museum, located in the London Borough of Camden. Three feuding siblings and one of them, Neville Dupayne, gets killed in the exact manner as detailed in the titular room of the museum, inviting Dalgliesh's attention.

Carlyss Peer, Alistair Brammer, and more star in Dalgliesh season 2

The overall summary of Dalgliesh reads:

“A published poet and recent widower, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Dalgliesh employs his empathy and insight to plumb the darker depths of the human psyche while investigating complex crimes in mid-1970s England.”

Like season 1, the sophomore edition will also consist of six parts and has Bertie Carvel (of Doctor Foster, The Crown fame) donning the hat of the intensely cerebral and widowed sleuth and part-time poet Adam Dalgliesh.

After Death of an Expert Witness airs this Monday, A Certain Justice and The Murder Room will hit Acorn TV on May 1, 2023, and May 8, 2023, respectively. The network handed over a second season in May last year.

The show has been renewed for a third round as well, so fans can expect production for season 3 to begin soon.

While the show was awaiting a season 2 confirmation, Carvel told RadioTimes.com that he wants the next two seasons to be set 10 years apart. He added:

“If we get to do more, I love the idea that maybe series 2 is set in the mid-'80s. And series 3 will be set in the mid-'90s. But I don't know what the writers are going to do.”

Apart from him, season 2 will also see the comeback of Carlyss Peer as the detective’s partner DS Kate Miskin. In the trailer, she looks very concerned after examining the crime scene and terms it a “brutal, premeditated murder.” Aided by intense scenes, the promotional clip has the two interrogating suspects and witnesses, and the ace detective ends it with a warning:

“We know you made one mistake. You will have made more.”

Reports stated that Alistair Brammer will be appearing as DS Daniel Tarrant in series 2. Meanwhile, the guest star cast reportedly includes Richard Harrington, Deborah Findlay, Daisy Waterstone, Michael Maloney, Sorcha Cusack, Sylvestra Le Touzel, and Richard Goulding.

The first two episodes of Dalgliesh season 2 are set to premiere on Acorn TV on Monday, April 24, 2023, at 12:00 AM.

