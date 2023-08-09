Danger Lurking Under My Roof on LMN: Cast list and characters explored

LMN's new thriller movie, Danger Lurking Under My Roof, is all set to premiere on the channel on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The film tells the story of a woman whose daughter mysteriously disappears, sparking suspicions that her two neighbors are involved in the disappearance.

Take a look at LMN's official synopsis of the movie:

''Charity begins at home is a sentiment Roxanne Robinson soon comes to regret when her teenage daughter goes missing and suspicion falls on her new neighbors Ella and Lucy who have been rehomed in the garden of Roxanne’s perfect family home.''

The movie features Kristi Murdock in the lead role, along with many others playing important supporting characters. It is helmed by John Murlowski, with the screenplay written by Carina Rodney.

Danger Lurking Under My Roof cast list: Who stars in LMN's new thriller movie?

1) Kristi Murdock as Roxanne Robinson

Kristi Murdock stars in the lead role as Roxanne Robinson in LMN's Danger Lurking Under My Roof. Roxanne is a kind and generous woman who genuinely believes in helping others. Her life, however, takes a tragic turn when her daughter mysteriously disappears. The rest of the film depicts how she tries to find her.

Roxanne is the protagonist of the story and it'll be interesting to see how her character is explored in the film. Viewers can expect a powerful performance from Kristi Murdock.

Murdock's other notable acting credits include Spring Break Nightmare, My Nightmare Office Affair, and Fury Little Christmas, to name a few.

2) Noémi VanSlyke as Macie Robinson

Noémi VanSlyke portrays the role of Macie Robinson in the new LMN thriller movie. Macie is Roxanne's daughter who goes missing. The entire crux of the film is about her disappearance, and it'll be interesting to see how much of a role she plays in the story.

VanSlyke has also appeared in another LMN movie, titled My Diary of Lies, wherein she played the role of Natalie.

3) James Hyde

Noted actor James Hyde is also a part of the cast of Danger Lurking Under My Roof. Details about his character are still being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect him to play a significant role in the story.

James Hyde has previously starred in several other TV shows and movies like Love Under the Lemon Tree, Prisoner of Love, Abduction Runs in the Family, Monarca, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the upcoming movie also stars a number of other highly talented names in pivotal supporting/minor roles. These include:

Amelie Anstett as Lucy

Grace Aubry as Sasha

Alisha Ricardi as Ella

Brian Robert Burns as John Carter

Noah Brown as Ryan

Jordan Hubbard as Officer South

An official trailer/promo for Danger Lurking Under My Roof has not yet been revealed, but based on the official synopsis shared, viewers can look forward to a gripping character-driven and atmospheric thriller, tonally similar to several other Lifetime movies like Danger Below Deck and Spinning Out of Control.

Don't forget to watch Danger Lurking Under My Roof on LMN on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET.