Daniel Kaluuya’s The Kitchen on Netflix: Release date, trailer, and more 

The Kitchen marks Daniel Kaluuya's directorial debut. It is a British science fiction drama that is set to release digitally on Netflix in the following year. Kaluuya has picked the dichotomy between classes as the focal theme for the film.

The story is set in a dystopian London city where the working class has to resort to theft and heists to survive. Amid police raids and internal violence, the drama follows ex-con Izi (Kane Robinson) as he attempts to leave the dystopian setting with his son and start again.

The official synopsis reads:

"In a dystopian future London where all social housing has been eliminated, Izi and Benji fight to navigate the world as residents of The Kitchen, a community that refuses to abandon their home."

Kibwe Tavares serves as the co-director of The Kitchen, along with Daniel Kaluuya. Kaluuya is also joined by Michael Fassbender (known for X-Men: First Class, The Killer, and Inglourious Basterds) as one of the executive producers for the film.

Daniel Kaaluya's The Kitchen - Netflix Release Date and Time

Dystopian London as shown in the film (image via Netflix)

The film premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 15, 2023. The film will be released on Netflix on January 19, 2024. It will also be released in some theaters in the UK on January 12, 2024. Films and television series generally release on Netflix in the UK at 3 a.m. BST. It can be expected that Kaluuya's film will also be released at this time.

Here are the different times of the release of the film for viewers across the world:

United Kingdom: 3 a.m. BST on January 19, 2024

United States: 10 p.m. EST on January 18, 2024

Mexico: 2 a.m. CDT on January 19, 2024

India: 12.30 p.m. IST on January 19, 2024

Canada: 10 p.m. EST on January 18, 2024

South Korea: 4 pm KST on January 19, 2024

Australia: 5 p.m. AEST on January 19, 2024

Japan: 4 p.m. JST on January 19, 2024

The Kitchen Plot - What we know from the trailer

The upcoming science fiction thriller, co-directed by Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares, is set in a futuristic London where the ruling class is ruthless and social housing has been abolished. The story pits the underclass against them.

Kane Robinson, also known as Kano, stars in the role of Izi, the protagonist of the film. Robinson's character, Izi, is an ex-con who recently got out of jail, and all he wants is to get out of the Kitchen and establish a new life for himself and a small child who we subsequently learn is his son, Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman).

It's not easy to teach Benji how to survive in the Kitchen, where regular police raids and internal violence are commonplace. Nevertheless, the two alienated family members make an effort to stay alive while mending their relationship and making up for the years they were apart.

A previously absent father is forced to do everything in his power to keep a young man alive in this action-packed tale of survival and chosen family ties set against the backdrop of a dystopian London.

Kane Robinson and Jedaiah Bannerman are the main characters of the story. They are joined by Demmy Ladipo, Hope Ikpoku Jnr., Fiona Marr, Lola-Rose Maxwell, Henry Lawfull, Alan Asaad, Teija Kabs, Ian Wright, and BackRoad Gee, among others. Harvey Quinn, star of The Witcher, is the narrator of the film.

Stay tuned for Daniel Kaluuya's directorial debut, as The Kitchen is set to be released on Netflix on January 19, 2024.