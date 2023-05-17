"Danielle is asking the right question": RHONJ fans react to Danielle and Margaret's feud in season 13 finale

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired its season finale episode on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members trying to resolve their impending issues. While some successfully managed to do so, others only got involved into more conflicts and confrontations throughout the episode, leading to a lot of drama for viewers.

On the season finale episode of RHONJ, Margaret and Danielle got into multiple heated arguments over Melissa's rumor. The former allegedly revealed the rumor to her ex-best friend Laura, who told it to Teresa and Jennifer. Newbie Danielle revealed the same to Melissa, which led to a huge conflict on the show.

Margaret confronted Danielle for starting the fued by revealing the rumor. The latter, however, wondered why Margaret wasn't getting the heat for spreading the rumor in the fist place. Fans echoed Danielle's sentiments. One tweeted:

Fans react to Danielle and Margaret's feud on RHONJ (Image via Twitter)

Margaret and Danielle get into a heated argument on RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the cast members have a fun time partying and drinking at Dolores and boyfriend Paulie's Irish party. However, a rumor about Melissa, which was only talked in smaller circles made its way to the cast, leading to multiple confrontations and conflicts.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Flappers of Fury, reads:

"Everyone gathers at Paul and Dolores' house for their Irish Prohibition Party, but the night of drinking, gambling and fun quickly goes downhill when a festering secret is finally revealed to Melissa; the Gorgas make a divisive decision."

RHONJ newcomer Danielle was initially conflicted to reveal the rumor to Melissa. She had previously heard it from Jennifer and now decided to tell the Envy founder about the same. Melissa, for her part, confessed to have known about the rumor from her husband Joe Gorga, who she revealed had heard it from his sister Teresa.

Melissa alleged that Teresa called her brother Joe to her house and revealed the rumor. Danielle explained that while she didn't believe the rumor to be true, no one was addressing the messenger of the rumor itself, which was Margaret. The latter kept hearing her name and decided to confront the newcomer.

This led to a heated clash between the two ladies. Margaret accused Danielle of trying to start an issue by naming her as the messenger of the rumor. She slammed the newcomer for stirring up drama, while Danielle expressed that she only told Melissa about the rumor as she was concerned about the latter.

Danielle, however, accused her fellow RHONJ castmate of starting the rumor and wondered why Margaret wasn't getting any of the heat, when she is the one to blame for Melissa's rumor. By the end of the episode, the duo continued to clash and scream at each other, only making the situation worse.

In a confessional, Danielle said:

"I am no longer allowing Margaret to paint me as the bad guy. It's been you all along. And I'm just the person to expose you."

Fans react to Margaret and Danielle's argument on RHONJ

Fans took to social media to express their concerns over Margaret and Danielle's argument. They wondered why the former wasn't getting any blame for starting the rumor. Check out what they have to say.

Jen Aydin’s blunt @pettiestHWfan twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Laura told Jen and Teresa things about themselves that she couldn’t have known unless she was told by Margaret. Margaret definitely told Laura this rumor about Melissa. Just like Danielle, I’m wondering why Marge gets away with it? #RHONJ Laura told Jen and Teresa things about themselves that she couldn’t have known unless she was told by Margaret. Margaret definitely told Laura this rumor about Melissa. Just like Danielle, I’m wondering why Marge gets away with it? #RHONJ twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

All About Reality... @RealityTVBabe00 Stop placing the blame on DANIELLE! All eyes should be on Laura and Margaret!!! #RHONJ Stop placing the blame on DANIELLE! All eyes should be on Laura and Margaret!!! #RHONJ

Nikelodeon @Nikelodeon2021 Marge deflecting like a mufugga! I’m so tired of this woman getting way with this crap. I’m so happy Danielle brought the heat and finally said what needed to be said about Margaret. #RHONJ Marge deflecting like a mufugga! I’m so tired of this woman getting way with this crap. I’m so happy Danielle brought the heat and finally said what needed to be said about Margaret. #RHONJ

Other fans complimented Danielle for standing up for herself and taking down Margaret. Check it out.

Empress Queen CC ♏️✨️🇯🇲 @ceca0911 @Bambi_4L Thank you, Danielle, for standing up for yourself and giving Margaret your behind to kiss. Well deserved. That woman is absolutely despicable. Must be a reason why Melissa keeps her as a friend. Truth to the rumor, perhaps? #RHONJ @Bambi_4L Thank you, Danielle, for standing up for yourself and giving Margaret your behind to kiss. Well deserved. That woman is absolutely despicable. Must be a reason why Melissa keeps her as a friend. Truth to the rumor, perhaps? #RHONJ https://t.co/GGBPG5RrxQ

Brett @brewsonn Margaret is trippin because she really did get this ball rolling. Yes, Danielle was talking, but Margaret walked up and blew it up and made this whole conversation get to where it is. #RHONJ Margaret is trippin because she really did get this ball rolling. Yes, Danielle was talking, but Margaret walked up and blew it up and made this whole conversation get to where it is. #RHONJ

Kevin @kaycien94 Margaret is such a hypocrite. She runs her mouth literally about EVERYONE and tries to act holier than thou. God forbid Danielle stirs the pot a little about Margaret and she's ready to burn the house down #RHONJ Margaret is such a hypocrite. She runs her mouth literally about EVERYONE and tries to act holier than thou. God forbid Danielle stirs the pot a little about Margaret and she's ready to burn the house down #RHONJ

Kara 🫧🩷 @vodxla Danielle going head to head with Margaret is what I needed!!!! This is what I needed from her all season #RHONJ Danielle going head to head with Margaret is what I needed!!!! This is what I needed from her all season #RHONJ

Season 13 of RHONJ saw the cast members deal with many gossip, scandals, rumors and issues amongst them. Viewers witnessed them trying to hash it out, leading to many strained friendships and relationships. There's only more to come as the ladies try to discuss it all in the reunion.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes