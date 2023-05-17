"Danielle is asking the right question": RHONJ fans react to Danielle and Margaret's feud in season 13 finale

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired its season finale episode on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members trying to resolve their impending issues. While some successfully managed to do so, others only got involved into more conflicts and confrontations throughout the episode, leading to a lot of drama for viewers.
On the season finale episode of RHONJ, Margaret and Danielle got into multiple heated arguments over Melissa's rumor. The former allegedly revealed the rumor to her ex-best friend Laura, who told it to Teresa and Jennifer. Newbie Danielle revealed the same to Melissa, which led to a huge conflict on the show.
Margaret confronted Danielle for starting the fued by revealing the rumor. The latter, however, wondered why Margaret wasn't getting the heat for spreading the rumor in the fist place. Fans echoed Danielle's sentiments. One tweeted:
Margaret and Danielle get into a heated argument on RHONJ
Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the cast members have a fun time partying and drinking at Dolores and boyfriend Paulie's Irish party. However, a rumor about Melissa, which was only talked in smaller circles made its way to the cast, leading to multiple confrontations and conflicts.
The official synopsis of the episode, titled Flappers of Fury, reads:
"Everyone gathers at Paul and Dolores' house for their Irish Prohibition Party, but the night of drinking, gambling and fun quickly goes downhill when a festering secret is finally revealed to Melissa; the Gorgas make a divisive decision."
RHONJ newcomer Danielle was initially conflicted to reveal the rumor to Melissa. She had previously heard it from Jennifer and now decided to tell the Envy founder about the same. Melissa, for her part, confessed to have known about the rumor from her husband Joe Gorga, who she revealed had heard it from his sister Teresa.
Melissa alleged that Teresa called her brother Joe to her house and revealed the rumor. Danielle explained that while she didn't believe the rumor to be true, no one was addressing the messenger of the rumor itself, which was Margaret. The latter kept hearing her name and decided to confront the newcomer.
This led to a heated clash between the two ladies. Margaret accused Danielle of trying to start an issue by naming her as the messenger of the rumor. She slammed the newcomer for stirring up drama, while Danielle expressed that she only told Melissa about the rumor as she was concerned about the latter.
Danielle, however, accused her fellow RHONJ castmate of starting the rumor and wondered why Margaret wasn't getting any of the heat, when she is the one to blame for Melissa's rumor. By the end of the episode, the duo continued to clash and scream at each other, only making the situation worse.
In a confessional, Danielle said:
"I am no longer allowing Margaret to paint me as the bad guy. It's been you all along. And I'm just the person to expose you."
Fans react to Margaret and Danielle's argument on RHONJ
Fans took to social media to express their concerns over Margaret and Danielle's argument. They wondered why the former wasn't getting any blame for starting the rumor. Check out what they have to say.
Other fans complimented Danielle for standing up for herself and taking down Margaret. Check it out.
Season 13 of RHONJ saw the cast members deal with many gossip, scandals, rumors and issues amongst them. Viewers witnessed them trying to hash it out, leading to many strained friendships and relationships. There's only more to come as the ladies try to discuss it all in the reunion.
Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.