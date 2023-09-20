Daredevil showrunner Steven DeKnight calls Disney+'s non-revival reboot "Cost-Cutting Corporate Shenanigans"

Since his comic book debut in 1964, Daredevil, a blind superhero who fights crime with his enhanced senses, has become popular among readers. Despite numerous attempts to adapt the character for both large and small screens, the figure only achieved lasting success in the Netflix series, which first aired in 2015.

The series ran for three seasons and was also shifted to Disney+ in 2018. A revamped version of the show titled Daredevil: Born Again is now slated to be released on Disney+ and has caused outrage amongst the original showrunners of the series.

The original showrunner of the Daredevil series, Steven DeKnight, lashed out on the social media site X, saying the following:

“I can’t wait to see Charlie Cox and the amazing @VincentDonofrio reprise their iconic [roles]. But to claim this is a complete reboot and you don’t have to pay the original creatives is some corporate shenanigans, to say the least.”

Despite the early excitement around Daredevil's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, both fans and critics have been let down by the character's appearance in the recently released She-Hulk. Numerous people have criticized the show for lacking creativity and for falling short of the lofty expectations set by the prior Netflix series. Fans are now doubtful about Matt Murdock's future in the MCU as a result of this.

A member of the IATSE stagecraft union called out the renaming and rebooting of the Daredevil series as a 'scam' that would reset the contract terms set by the guild. Adding to this, Steven DeKnight, the original showrunner of the series when it aired on Netflix, said the following on X (formerly known as Twitter):

“It’s an old Disney scam where they slightly rename a series to reset contract terms back to first season. Needs to be addressed by all the guilds/unions and crushed!"

Although DeKnight was excited about Cox returning as the titular character, he is certainly not happy about the way that Disney is evading payments due to the original creators. Since the show is a reboot and not a continuation of the Netflix series, Disney will not have to make any payments to the original showrunner and treat this as a completely new series.

Meanwhile, Charlie Cox, who is reprising the role of the titular character, said that the version of Daredevil in the She-Hulk series is charismatic, quick-witted, and has a carefree attitude. The new version of the character is a departure from the brooding personality he had earlier. The Matt Murdock whom viewers got to know over the 40+ episodes in the earlier series will now be a different person. Here is what Cox had to say about the revamped version of Daredevil:

"This has to be a reincarnation, it has to be different, otherwise why are we doing it? My opinion is this character works best when he’s geared towards a slightly more mature audience. My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark, but it probably won’t be as gory.”

The new series won't be different merely in name. Sandrine Holt, a veteran of television, was subtly cast as Fisk's wife Vanessa, and neither of Matt's closest confidantes, Foggy nor Karen, are reportedly cast in the series.

There has been no concrete news about the exact release date for Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel announced that the series will release in Spring 2024; however, the ongoing strikes may delay the release even further.