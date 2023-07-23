Darren Criss Australian tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

American actor Darren Criss is making his return to Australia after 2018, for a series of concerts this year. Criss who is known for his TV and film career will take Australian fans on a journey through the highlights of his career, from his popular role in Glee to dazzling Broadway shows and beyond.

The tour is backed by his four-piece band and they are all set to perform in multiple cities across Australia, including major cities like Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney in the month of September.

Reflecting on his previous experience in Australia, Criss shared a press release saying:

"My first show in Australia in 2018 was an absolute blast, and I'm absolutely thrilled to be coming back with my friends to explore more of this beautiful country. This time, we're cranking up the excitement for the tour, and I simply can't wait to see all of you there!"

Darren Criss' Australian tour will begin in Adelaide and end in Sydney

Darren Criss will kick off the scheduled tour with his Adelaide concert, scheduled to take place on September 3, 2023. After performing in a few cities across Australia, the singer will finally wrap up his brief tour in Sydney on September 7, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

September 3, 2023 – Festival Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre, Adelaide

September 4, 2023 – Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra

September 5, 2023 – Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne, Melbourne

September 7, 2023 – Theatre Royal Hobart, Hobart September 11, 2023 – City Recital Hall, Sydney

Tickets for the Australian tour will go on sale on July 27 via Darren's official website and can also be purchased through the respective venue's official websites.

For example, for the Festival Theatre show at Adelaide Festival Centre on September 3, tickets are $79 and can be purchased at adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au.

Similarly, for the performance at Canberra Theatre Centre on September 4, tickets can be purchased for $79 at canberratheatrecentre.com.au official festival website.

In this order, fans can find and secure their tickets for their respective dates and venues.

For more information and to stay updated with the tour, fans can also follow Darren's official social media handles.

Darren Criss is an Emmy Award-winning American actor known for his TV role in Glee

Darren Criss is an American actor, singer, and songwriter, born in San Francisco, California. His passion for performing blossomed at a young age while attending Stuart Hall High School. He furthered his artistic journey by pursuing a degree in Theater Performance at the University of Michigan.

Darren's breakthrough moment arrived when he landed the role of Blaine Anderson in the popular TV show Glee. His portrayal of the talented and charming singer garnered widespread acclaim and a devoted fan base. Prior to Glee, Darren had already entered the world of musical theatre, co-founding StarKid Productions and as Harry Potter in the viral sensation A Very Potter Musical and its sequels.

Beyond Glee, Darren Criss was seen in various acting roles, in movies and TV shows. A particularly famous performance was his portrayal of the real-life serial killer Andrew Cunanan in the TV series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, earning him an Emmy Award.

In addition to his acting career, Darren ventured into music and released several EPs and albums. His musical style deftly blends elements of pop, rock, and indie, showcasing his talents as a singer-songwriter and establishing him as a multi-talented entertainer now.

Overall, Darren Criss's journey in the entertainment industry continues to captivate audiences with his performances. His success in both acting and music solidifies his place as one of the most celebrated figures in the entertainment world.