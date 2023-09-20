Dasany Kristal Gonzalez age explored as Dascha Polanco reveals she's becoming a grandmother at 40

Actress Dascha Polanco is all set to become a grandmother at the age of 40 as her daughter Dasany Kristal Gonzalez is expecting. Dasany has appeared in Orange Is the New Black and she is 24 years old as of 2023.

Polanco shared a picture through Instagram on September 12, 2023, where she was standing beside her daughter. Polanco was spotted holding her daughter's baby bump and the caption stated:

"I just got a promotion."

Dasany Kristal Gonzalez is the eldest daughter of Dascha Polanco

Dasany Kristal Gonzalez has appeared in only one series so far. She portrayed a young version of Dayanara "Daya" Diaz in Orange is the New Black, as revealed by IMDb. Dayanara was portrayed by Dasany's mother Dascha Polanco from 2013 to 2019.

Dasany did not appear in any other series after Orange Is the New Black.

The 24-year-old is also active on Instagram with around 97,000 followers. Dasany's pictures and videos mostly feature her posing in different backgrounds and wearing attractive outfits. Dasany disclosed in a Q&A video in April 2020 that her birthday is on December 16 and she loves to have food from McDonalds.

She also said that her favorite color is pink and that she was a member of her school's basketball team for around four years. She further stated that she sold cupcakes.

Dasany revealed earlier this month that she is expecting a child. She has already started her preparations for the same and shared a post on September 4, 2023, where she was posing surrounded by baby toys. The caption stated:

"His closet is going to be better than mine.. Im so grateful and blessed for all the support I have got, during this journey. Thank you all for the amazing gifts! Now time to be the hottest mom ever!"

Dascha Polanco had her first child when she was only 17

According to Parents, Dascha Polanco became pregnant with Dasany Kristal Gonzalez at the age of 17. Her second child, son Aryam, was born when she was 25 years old. She addressed her childhood struggles while speaking to the magazine:

"As a little girl, I'd have to go with my mother to the Medicaid office and to get food stamps, and I'd have to continuously defend her because she didn't speak English, and they'd treat her badly."

Her family was residing in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic at the time and they later shifted to Miami, where she started to pursue her career as an actress and joined a theatre class.

However, her father was involved in a legal issue due to which they lost their home and had to adjust themselves in different shelters. A few months before her graduation, she got pregnant. She recalled the time when she revealed the news to her mother and said:

"She cried so hard. To hurt my mother was the worst thing I could ever do."

Apart from Orange Is the New Black, Dascha Polanco has also appeared on shows like NYC 22, When They See Us, Evil, and more. She last appeared in an episode of the crime comedy-drama series, Poker Face. She has been featured in some films including DC League of Super-Pets and A Little Prayer.