Dateline NBC: Annamarie Cochrane Rintala and Cara Rintala relationship explored

Annamarie Cochrane Rintala was a paramedic at the American Medical Response when she met fellow paramedic, Cara Rintala, who worked with the Ludlow Fire Department. The two started seeing each other in 2002 and got married in 2005, as per Huffpost. After Annamarie moved into Cara Rintala's Granby house, they adopted a daughter, Brianna.

Annamarie was found dead in her basement on March 29, 2010, with paint all over her body, a severe head trauma, and 23 bruises. Cara Rintala was subsequently arrested for the crime with charges of first-degree murder.

The upcoming Dateline NBC episode, titled Down the Basement Stairs, analyzes the Rintalas' relationship that allegedly led to the tragedy. The episode is scheduled to air on December 15, 2023, at 10 pm EST.

Annamarie and Cara Rintala had a rocky relationship

According to the Daily Hampshire Gazette, Cochrane Rintala's aunt, Nancy Kaufman, had testified to Annamarie and Cara sharing a tumultuous relationship. As Kaufman was close to her niece, Annamarie and she spoke to one another at least five times a week. Annamarie's last call was to Nancy Kaufman at 12:21 p.m. the day she died.

Kaufman said during the trial hearings that Cara Rintala mentioned splitting from Annamarie a month before the latter was killed:

“I can’t take this anymore. I want a divorce.”

Kaufman also testified to the couple sharing a cold dynamic during their vacation to her place in Florida in February 2010.

Alleged affairs

The text messages shared between Cara and Annamarie on March 28, 2010, were analysed by David Swan, a Massachusetts State Police trooper, who confirmed the volatility of their relationship. Cara Rintala had her friend, Mike Cyranowski, come over for a drink, which angered Annamarie, who then reportedly texted:

“IT IS BECOMING VERY CLEAR HOW YOU FEEL ABOUT ME…I DON’T LIKE FEELING THIS WAY U R MY WIFE…I HATE THE RELATIONSHIP WE HAVE.”

That very night Annamarie was allegedly flirting with one of her co-workers, Mark Oleksak, with whom she shared a close relationship, according to Boston Magazine. Annamarie and Oleksak were close enough for him to acquire a credit card for her on which she eventually ran up to $7,000 in debt.

While Annamarie was annoyed with Cara for spending time with Mike, she was simultaneously inviting Mark to come over to their Granby home a few nights later when Cara would be busy with her night shift. In June 2009, Annamarie dated a Springfield police officer named Carla Daniele with whom she moved into an apartment in South Hadley.

Financial strain

Annamarie was prone to overutilising her credit loans which led to thousands of dollars of credit card debt. She had also fraudulently opened a line of credit in Cara Rintala's name without her knowledge on which she owed around $25,000 in debt.

In her first interview with the Granby Police Department, Cara referred to Annamarie as a master manipulator. The HuffPost further shared that Annamarie's impulsive spending led to them maxing out their credit cards, draining their daughter’s savings account, and even withdrawing money from Cara's retirement fund.

At the time of her death, Annamarie owed $33,510 on credit cards; Cara was $35,000 in debt according to the Boston Globe. Annamarie had also spent over $10,000 on her Daniele’s credit card. To add to that, the couple had taken a winter cruise to the Caribbean on their trip to Florida.

Abuse and police complaints

In December 2008, Annamarie walked into the Granby police headquarters for a restraining order which had Cara Rintala arrested for domestic assault and battery. The charges were withdrawn upon Cochrane Rintala's request, but at the same time, Cara revealed to the police that it was Annamarie hitting her.

After a mistakenly placed call to 911 which recorded a heated argument between the Rintalas on May 12, 2009, the two filed for a divorce, but later withdrew it.

In November 2009, Annamarie moved back with Cara after she left her girlfriend, Daniele.

Annamarie met with death shortly after on March 29, 2010, as she was found strangled in her basement with rigor mortis set in. Cara Rintala was arrested and charged with the murder of her wife.