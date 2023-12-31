Dateline NBC: Was Tucker Reed a victim of gendered violence?

Tucker Reed, a broadcast journalism, theatre and cinema graduate from the University of Southern California, was arrested for shooting her maternal uncle, Shane Patrick Moore, on July 26, 2016. An aspiring actor and ex-reporter at the Grants Pass Daily Courier, Tucker Reed had alleged r*pe by her boyfriend of two weeks during her days as a student at the University of Southern California.

Reed had written her experience and included the name and pictures of her then-boyfriend, a fellow student of USC, in a blog post after the administration allegedly failed to take any measures against the incident. She has since written about the alleged incident on xoJane.com, Cosmopolitan and the Huffington Post.

Tucker Reed had a libel suit issued against her and the matter was eventually settled out of court.

Tucker Reed alleged r*pe by her boyfriend in 2010, according to the Los Angeles Times

Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed enrolled as a broadcast journalism, theatre and cinema student at the University of Southern California in 2010. At the university, she was the assistant editor and reported for the student newsletter - the Daily Trojan. She dropped out of college in 2014.

Tucker alleged a forced s*xual encounter with her ex-boyfriend on the night of December 3, 2010, when the new couple had attended a party hosted by fellow students at USC. According to Time Magazine, the couple returned to Reed’s apartment when her drunk ex-boyfriend forced her into s*x.

The couple dated till 2012 after which Reed notified the university authorities in 2012 with a recording of her boyfriend's confession of the alleged r*pe. However, the school reportedly dismissed her complaint owing to an alleged lack of evidence.

Tucker Reed blogs about USC mishandling her complaint and names her then-boyfriend

Tucker resorted to her blog where she made a post about her lived experience in detail and named her then-boyfriend along with posting three pictures of him.

Her blog post went viral, prompting other female students to share their experiences.

The story was picked up by major news outlets such as the Los Angeles Times, CBS News, Huffington Post, and Guardian who wrote about Reed's story and reported the university's mismanagement of sensitive issues and failure to establish a safe environment for learning.

Reed spoke to CBS News about the indifference her complaint met with at the University of South California. She recalled:

"I submitted a binder worth of emails and four taped recordings in which my r*pist confesses to r*ping me."

In her piece on Cosmopolitan, she further mentioned:

"USC informed me that its response to r*pe by students was an "educative, not a punitive process" — even though in the past, students accused of r*pe have indeed been expelled. After what I believe was a farce of an investigation, USC dismissed my case."

A Title IX sex discrimination investigation was conducted by the U.S. Department of Education after they had received a 107-page complaint from over a dozen USC students.

According to ABC News, they reported a lack of appropriate action to reports of s*xual abuse by officials in USC.

Reed was counter-sued by her then-boyfriend for allegedly making false claims

Tucker Reed had filed a civil claim against her ex when she was counter-sued with a libel suit for publicly calling out her ex-boyfriend. Her friend, Mig Windows, spoke to Oxygen, sharing:

“Ultimately, a libel suit was filed against her. I think she had to take down the original blog post and she wasn’t allowed to mention him by name anywhere. They settled it out of court and then she moved back to the area.”

In her attempt at justice, Tucker followed through with her complaint by mobilising the on-campus victims' voices against poor administrative measures at USC.

Her Huffington Post bio speaks about her fight against gendered violence on campus as it reads:

"As chairwoman of the non-profit Student Coalition Against R*pe (SCAR), Reed has helped organize college students nationwide regarding the issue of gendered violence, and contributed to the filing of several Title IX complaints. She is also an outspoken proponent of "mandatory exit surveys" at college campuses that could better monitor the efficacy of policies and programs regarding student safety."

Tucker Reed was arrested on June 26, 2016, for fatally shooting her maternal uncle, Shane Patrick Moore, during a disagreement over parental property claims.