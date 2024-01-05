Dateline NBC: Where is Sui Kam Tony Tung now?

In March 2011, Robert Cantor was found torched to ashes in his Teaneck basement bedroom by his lover's ex-husband, Tony Tung. Sui Kam "Tony" Tung, the New York-based computer repair shop owner, had already paid Cantor three visits at his Elm Street apartment in the ten months preceding his death.

Cantor's body was found doused in grain alcohol, burnt beyond recognition, and shot in the head with a .380 calibre handgun. Tung was subsequently charged with murder, arson, weapons charges, stalking and desecration of a human body and sentenced to life plus 10 years in prison on a circumstantial case once in 2016 and the second time in 2023 upon the trial being overturned due to fallacies in the prosecution's argument.

The Dateline NBC episode The Room Downstairs looks into Sui Kam Tung's conviction in Robert Cantor's 2011 murder as it airs on January 4, 2024, at 10 p.m. EST.

Who is Tony Tung and why did he kill Robert Cantor?

The mysterious death of the beloved Teaneck resident Robert Cantor brought the tree-lined Elm Avenue to a standstill as investigators looked for possible suspects as Cantor's autopsy arrived to establish a murder instead of an accident. Cantor's home was charred to ashes in what seemed like a freak accident. However, the reported crime scene came back with a used shell casing while Cantor's head showed a gunshot wound.

Robert Cantor was involved with Sophie Menuet, the ex-wife of Sui Kam Tung before she decided to leave him for Robert. The love triangle resulted in a horrific array of events which led to Robert's murder.

Tony Tung, 52, was based out of New York and he owned a computer repair shop on Manhattan's Upper West Side. Tung and Menuet shared a deteriorating marriage as they parented three children. Sophie mentioned in her testimony that she had been looking to end her marriage with Tung as the responsibility of being the sole breadwinner of the family burnt her out, according to NorthJersey.com.

As investigators drilled down to jealousy as the main motive behind the murder of Robert Cantor, Tony Tung's lawyers opposed all charges as there was allegedly no evidence tying him to the crime scene.

Why was Sui Kam "Tony" Tung arrested?

Tony Tung had allegedly visited Robert Cantor thrice in the ten months leading up to his murder. On one occasion, he had reportedly demanded to know where Cantor and Menuet had consummated their relationship.

Just as Cantor and Menuet's relationship grew more intimate, she felt she was being monitored online and soon discovered spyware on her computer. Tung had installed a keylogger software on her computer through which he had discovered their affair and then onwards used her emails to spy on their communication.

During his interrogation, Sui Kam Tung told the police that he was with his daughters on the night of March 6 and had stepped out to get a beer at 1 a.m. However, the surveillance footage gathered by the Bergen County Police Department showed him returning home around 10:10 pm after which he was last spotted at 10:40 p.m.

A program was used to erase all files from his computer hard drive the same night. Besides, his online activity remained idle for several hours. Tony Tung was soon arrested, charged with murder, aggravated arson, stalking, and weapons possession and held at the Bergen County Jail on $3 million bail.

Where is Sui Kam "Tony" Tung now?

Sui Kam Tung was tried and convicted of murder, arson, weapons charges, stalking and desecration of a human body despite a heavily circumstantial case. He was sentenced to life in prison plus an additional ten years in February 2016 but his conviction was overturned by a state appeals court in 2019 ordering him a new trial and setting him free.

Tony Tung was convicted on all previous counts once again in November 2023 and sentenced to life in prison. He presently remains incarcerated at the New Jersey State Prison.