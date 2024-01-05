Dateline NBC: Where is Sui Kam Tung's wife Sophie Menuet now?

Robert Cantor, a 59-year-old software engineer from Teaneck, was the victim of a brutal homicide in 2011 at the hands of his lover, Sophie Menuet's ex-husband. His death was initially considered to be a case of a fire accident before his body came back with reports of a gunshot wound revealing chilling details of a love triangle gone wrong.

Sui Kam "Tony" Tung, the ex-husband of Sophie Menuet, became the primary suspect in the case with jealousy as the motive behind the alleged crime. As Sophie took the stand against Tung during both his hearings, his circumstantial case found him guilty on all charges related to Cantor's murder.

The upcoming Dateline NBC episode The Room Downstairs offers viewers exclusive takes on the 2011 Robert Cantor homicide and is also expected to offer an update on where Sophie Menuet is now. The episode airs on January 4, 2024, at 10 p.m. EST.

Who was Tony Tung's ex-wife Sophie Menuet?

Sophie Menuet, a French national migrated to the United States in 1991 to pursue a Master’s degree in Business Administration at a college in New York, according to Investigation Discovery. She was married to Sui Kam "Tony" Tung and the couple shared three daughters.

Tony Tung owned a computer repair store on Manhattan's Upper West Side which allegedly did not pull in enough earnings for the family. Per Menuet's testimony, she had become the primary breadwinner for the family. Tung used her earnings to run the family and fund his business which, in turn, drained Menuet.

Sophie shared,

"I had given up. I remember one instance where I told Tony I felt like I was suffocating, and his answer was 'Oh, so me and the kids are suffocating you?' and I was like no that's not what I'm saying. I feel like I'm suffocating. But it was all about him."

Sophie Menuet met Robert Cantor, the software engineer at Verizon Wireless, at a wine-and-cheese event after a lecture on the ageing brain in September 2009.

Robert Cantor and Sophie Menuet shared an extra-marital relationship

After their meeting, Robert Cantor confessed his feelings to Sophie via mail after the death of his mother. She reminded him of her marriage and children but soon found the courage to break out of her deteriorating marriage as the two continued to communicate over mail.

The divorced Cantor allegedly gave Menuet the strength to look at the positive side of her life and break away from Tony Tung. By December 2009, Sophie had a separate email address to talk to Robert while the two made plans to attend another lecture. They skipped the lecture and went on a dinner where Menuet confessed her feelings for Cantor.

Sophie shared in her testimony,

"I met someone I really liked. I looked at the situation and asked 'Why am I still in this marriage? It doesn't make any sense.' And [Cantor] gave me the courage to break it off."

As their relationship deepened, Tung allegedly grew insecure of their closeness thereby resorting to stalking and spying on their exchanges. He installed spyware on Menuet's system and forwarded Cantor's emails to his address eventually leading him to drive a bullet into Robert Cantor's head on March 6, 2011.

Sophie Menuet had served Tony Tung the divorce papers three days before Cantor was killed.

Where is Sophie Menuet now?

While Tony Tung was tried and sentenced for the murder of Robert Cantor, the evidence on which his hearing was based was circumstantial. No physical or DNA evidence from the crime scene could be to him which gave him two trials - one in 2016 and another in 2023.

Despite all, Sophie Menuet testified against Tung during both his hearings and gave the jury the information about the alleged murder weapon - a .380 calibre handgun which he purchased with $2,000 from the family savings account to terrorize Menuet.

Menuet had once again taken the stand against Tony Tung's 2023 trial hearings resulting in his life imprisonment under the No Early Release Act.