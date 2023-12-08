Dateline NBC: Who was Scott Sessions and what happened to him?

The cold-blooded murder of the Greeley trumpet player, Scott Sessions, on February 8, 2020, brought suspicion upon his new romantic interest, Heather Frank, and her troublesome ex-boyfriend of five years, Kevin Eastman. However, Frank's body was found shot to death on February 16, 2020, thereby driving investigators to an evident conclusion.

Scott Sessions, a beloved musician with The Movers & Shakers in Greeley, Colorado, got tangled in a twisted love triangle, which led to his unfortunate and sudden death. The upcoming Dateline NBC episode titled The Last Weekend brings the gruesome details of the double homicide on December 8, 2023, at 10 p.m.

Who was Scott Sessions? Details explored

Stanley "Scott" Sessions was born on March 25, 1966, to Stanley F Sessions and Linda Sessions in Ogden, Utah. A long-term resident of Greeley, he completed his schooling at Greeley West High School. Sessions graduated with a college music degree from Brigham Young University, where he was part of Jazz Band Synthesis, the BYU premier band. Sessions performed with the Jazz Band Synthesis across the country and Europe as well.

Sessions' last performances were with The Movers & Shakers as a trumpet player, and they played all over the state of Colorado. Scott additionally collaboratedwithe George Gray and the Elvis Experience Band as well. He loved his life on stage and felt the most happy while performing for others, as he mentioned in several interviews. His friend, George Gray, remembered Scott as a mischievous person full of life as he read at Sessions' memorial service,

“Music truly was Scott’s life, and he told people close to him that he was happiest on stage performing for others."

Scott had earned the Eagle Scout award during his time at the Boy Scouts. He had served a two-year tenure serving at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brisbane, Australia. Per his obituary, Scott Sessions enjoyed activities beyond music too, as it read,

"Scott also enjoyed the outdoors and hiking with his Springer Spaniel "Molly” and had established his own painting business in Greeley."

Following Scott Sessions's untimely death in February 2020, his band members and musician friends commemorated his life through special Scott Sessions buttons, stickers and other paraphernalia.

Scott Sessions was last heard from on February 8, 2020, and his body was found on February 10, 2020, in the remote areas of the Colorado Rockies.

What happened to Scott Sessions?

According to multiple sources, the 54-year-old Greeley trumpet player, Stanley "Scott" Sessions, met the 48-year-old divorced mother-of-three Heather Christina Frank at a blues concert in January 2020. The two were reportedly casually seeing each other. Sessions set out to meet Frank at her apartment on February 8, 2020, and that was the last time his father, Stanley F Sessions heard from him.

As he failed to appear for his performance at a sold-out show at The Candlelight Dinner Playhouse on February 10, 2020, his bandmates were left puzzled as he allegedly arrived at the gigs before time. Stanley Sessions reported his son missing the following day. However, he was soon informed that Scott's body was recovered in an area close to Poudre Canyon next to a smoldering log by a snowplow. Sgt. Jerry Porter of the Weld County Sheriff’s Office spoke to ABC News, explaining,

“The body had been intentionally burned and wrapped in plastic and that plastic had been bound and duct-taped.”

The autopsy result determined the slit made in his neck to be deep enough to sever his spinal cord and almost decapitate his head from his torso. A week later, Heather Frank's body was found with two fatal gunshot wounds to the chest on the Weld County property of Kevin Eastman's former employer, Troy Bonnell. Eastman and Frank shared an abusive relationship wherein the latter pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour assault against Frank in 2015.

Kevin Eastman was arrested at a Kersey gas station hours after Heather Frank's murder, owing to ongoing surveillance by the investigators. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, tampering with a deceased human body, and tampering with physical evidence.