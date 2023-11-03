Dateline: Secrets Uncovered- Where Are Ihab Maslamani And Robert Taylor Now?

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 10, episode 39 tells the unfortunate story of a 21-year-old man from Detroit, Matt Landry, being abducted at gunpoint and shot fatally in the head by Ihab Maslamani and Robert Taylor.

The two offenders in this case, Ihab Maslamani, and Robert 'Fat Daddy' Taylor were 18 and 16 years of age respectively when they abducted Matt Landry from outside Quiznos restaurant at Eastpointe on August 9, 2009. The official synopsis of the episode tells the audience about Matt's ordinary life in Detroit and how a manhunt was launched only to find his body in an abandoned home.

The synopsis reads,

"He was a drummer who never missed a beat, then vanished; his family and the police were determined to work together; it was a race against the clock to find him."

Ihab Maslamani and Robert Taylor are presently serving their sentence at Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox, Michigan, and Kinross Correctional Facility in Kinross, Michigan respectively. Meanwhile, the Dateline episode has been re-aired on November 2, 2023, at 9.00 PM EST.

Who are Ihab Maslamani And Robert Taylor? - Details of Matt Landry's Abduction and Murder explored

A jury convicted Ihab Maslamani of first-degree murder and six other charges on October 1, 2010, while another man, Robert Taylor, was convicted of five counts including the murder of Matthew “Matt” Robert Landry.

Ihab Maslamani and Robert Taylor (Image via Detroit Police)

Matt Landry, a 21-year-old young man from the Chesterfield Township of Detroit had stepped out for running a few errands when he was abducted at gunpoint outside Quiznos restaurant at Eastpointe. The Detroit police had received a call on August 9, 2009, from an eye witness named Lawrence Wadda stating that he saw two men try to force a man into the trunk of a car the same day Matt went missing.

When the assailants failed to put Matt into the trunk, they seated him in the front seat while Lawrence told the police,

“They’re beating him now — hurry!”

Matt Landry had visited his girlfriend Francesca Bommarito who was sick that day, made her some soup and prepared a hot bath before he headed out. He had intended to return to a barbecue party he was supposed to attend with his parents Doreen Landry and Bob Landry.

A still of Matt Landry (Image via Landry Family)

After Doreen filed a missing persons report on August 10, 2009, a search party was organised for Matt. Sadly, his body was discovered in a dishevelled and burnt house on Maddelein Street with a gunshot wound to his head.

The investigation of Matt Landry's murder pointed to two prime suspects, Ihab Maslamani and Robert Taylor, and a connecting piece of evidence was three $100 withdrawals from Matt's card at an ATM at 7 Mile. As the Detroit Police got in touch with the gas station where the money was taken out, the surveillance footage along with employee statements pointed to Ihab.

Ihab Maslamani and Robert Taylor (Image via MLive)

Two other connecting crimes committed on consecutive days added to the charges faced by Maslamani and Taylor in their trial. The duo robbed the Flagstar Bank in Harrison Township on August 10, 2009, and tried to carjack a red Honda Civic in a Walmart parking lot on August 11, 2009.

Where are Ihab Maslamani And Robert Taylor now?

Ihab Maslamani has been convicted of seven charges including first-degree murder, carjacking, kidnapping, and four other charges while Robert Taylor has been found guilty on five counts including robbery, murder, and abduction of Matt Landry.

Both have been sentenced to life without a possibility of parole.