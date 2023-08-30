Dave Matthews Band extended tour 2023: Dates, how to buy tickets, venues, and more

On Tuesday, August 29, Dave Matthews Band, the musical act behind the hit song Crash Into Me, exited its fans by extending its currently announced tour with new fall tour dates in support of their latest album, Walk Around the Moon, with a total of eight incredible shows throughout America.

The tour is a special one, owing to the band's dedication towards uplifting their hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia. During their shows, the ticket sales will go towards the redevelopment of public housing in the city. Dave Matthews Band, along with Bama Works and Red Light Management, have already pledged an impressive $5 million towards this important project.

Presale tickets for the shows will be made available from Tuesday, September 12, at 9:00 am ET until Thursday, September 14, at 10:00 pm ET via www.citientertainment.com for Citi card holders.

Meanwhile, general sales will go on sale on Friday, September 15, 2023, via the band's official website - tour.davematthewsband.com. Fans can also follow the band's social media handles to stay updated with all the latest news about the tour.

Dave Matthews Band extended tour will begin in Savannah and end in New York

The band will kick off the tour with their Savannah concert, scheduled for November 7, 2023. After performing across a few cities, the band will wrap up their brief tour with a show in New York on November 18, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

November 7, 2023 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

November 8, 2023 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

November 10, 2023 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

November 11, 2023 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

November 13, 2023 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

November 14, 2023 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

November 17, 2023 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

November 18, 2023 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Dave Matthews Band was formed in Charlottesville in 1991

Emerging from the jam-band scene of the 1990s, the Dave Matthews Band (DMB) evolved into an enduring American musical act. The group's fusion of college rock, jazz, and worldbeat sounds created a unique and captivating style.

The band gained prominence through a grassroots movement of sharing live performance tapes, a practice reminiscent of the Grateful Dead. While the Dead pursued psychedelic explorations, Dave Matthews Band focused on groove-based music, characterized by the prowess of fusion drummer Carter Beauford and the charismatic vocals of Dave Matthews.

Formed in Charlottesville, Virginia, DMB's journey began when South African emigrant Dave Matthews settled there in 1986. The band's early lineup solidified around musicians such as Tim Reynolds, Carter Beauford, Stefan Lessard, LeRoi Moore, Boyd Tinsley, and Peter Griesar. They gained recognition through relentless live performances and a dedicated fan base that spread their music via tape-trading networks.

In 1994, DMB signed with RCA Records and released their debut album Under the Table and Dreaming. The hit single What Would You Say propelled the album to sell millions of copies. Subsequent releases like Crash and Before These Crowded Streets demonstrated their musical diversity and established their place in the alternative rock scene. The band's commitment to touring and producing energetic live performances kept their fan base strong.

Despite controversies, feuds, and shifts in musical style, Dave Matthews Band's success remained unwavering. Their album Everyday marked a transition to a more mainstream sound, while the solo effort Some Devil showcased Dave Matthews' individual talents.

Through ups and downs, Dave Matthews Band has maintained a remarkable legacy. With numerous chart-topping albums and a dedicated following, their musical journey continues to inspire fans around the world. As they celebrate the release of their 2023 album Walk Around the Moon, DMB's impact on American music is undeniable.