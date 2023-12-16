Daytime Emmy Awards 2023: Who is hosting the 50th edition?

For fans of daytime soap operas, the Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 is quite a big deal. This year, the award ceremony took place on December 15, 2023, and was a memorable event by all standards, as it marked the 50th anniversary of the awards. It was hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner from Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles, California.

For 2023, the Lifetime Achievement Award was handed over to All My Children star Susan Lucci, along with a much-awaited and unexpected reunion of her former cast-mates.

Although the Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 ceremony was initially supposed to happen sometime earlier in June, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) in conjunction with its broadcasting partner CBS had to move the date to December 15, 2023, due to the WGA strike.

This year also marks the 17th time that broadcasting giant CBS has retained exclusive rights for the Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 ceremony, making it NATAS' foremost broadcasting partner, as compared to its other competitors.

A quick look at Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 host Kevin Frazier's life and career

Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 host Kevin Frazier has been featured as a host and anchor for several shows and events. He is a co-host on both Entertainment Tonight and CNET TV's Hooked Up, along with Brian Tong.

During the early days of his career, Frazier worked as an anchor and sports commentator, providing play-by-play commentary for the University of Cincinnati's Bearcats basketball team (1993-1995) as well as on Fox Sports Net (later known as ESPN).

He has served as the host of SportsCenter and numerous other National Basketball Association-related programs. During 2004-2011, he worked as a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight and also served as a substitute anchor. After 2011, he worked as a co-host of The Insider until 2014.

According to All American Speakers, Executive Producer Linda Bell Blue, who was in charge of CBS Television Distribution's Entertainment Tonight and Insider, attested to Kevin's expertise and experience when she said:

"Kevin has been an integral part of the ET/Insider family for seven years. He is one of the most respected correspondents in entertainment news with incredible sources and connections that will be put to good use as co-anchor of The Insider."

Back in 2008, Frazier kickstarted his venture, named HipHollywood.com, a prominent online platform and content partner for ET Online and Insider that dishes out the latest in entertainment news.

A quick look at Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 host Nischelle Turner's life and career

Daytime Emmy Awards 2023 host Nischelle Turner is an Emmy award-winning-co-host for the six-time Emmy-Award-winning show, Entertainment Tonight. Nischelle first joined ET in 2014 as a correspondent and then slowly worked her way upwards to become a co-host in 2021.

She comes from the world of journalism and frequently contributes to CNN, featuring in entertainment pieces on CNN Newsroom, CNN Tonight, and more.

Nischelle attended the University of Missouri, graduating with a degree in Journalism and Broadcast News. She started her career in journalism back in 1998, after joining an Indiana-based station, WEHT, in the capacity of a reporter and fill-in anchor in Evansville.

She then moved on to work as a weekday reporter and weekend anchor in New Orleans. After gaining a foothold in the industry, Nischelle relocated to Los Angeles in 2004 and joined KTTV as a reporter on Good Day LA and as an anchor on Good Day LA Weekend.

Both Turner and Frazier hosted the event last year as well.