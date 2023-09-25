DC's The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark Spotify audio series confirms the voice for Batman 

The DC Universe has never shied away from innovating and evolving. Its latest venture delves into the auditory medium with Spotify's upcoming series, The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark. Scheduled to premiere on October 10, this series blends the mystique of Gotham with the piercing wit of The Riddler, offering fans a unique experience that goes beyond the visual narrative.

However, a series centered around such a pivotal character prompts several questions. Who would step into the shoes of the iconic Dark Knight? How would the voice of Batman, a symbol of vigilance and justice, be portrayed in an audio format? And with The Riddler playing such a significant role, who would provide a voice worthy of this enigmatic villain?

Addressing the swirling questions, Colman Domingo, renowned for his role in the civil rights drama Rustin, has been selected to voice Batman in The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark.

Hasan Minhaj is accompanying him in the realm of villainy, reprising his role as The Riddler from the earlier Spotify series, Batman: Unburied. Together, their vocal performances promise to breathe life into Gotham's iconic characters and streets.

DC's audio journey and vision with The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark

It's fascinating to see how DC's exploration into audio storytelling has shaped it. The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark charts a gripping narrative where Batman must collaborate with Edward Nygma, aka The Riddler.

Together, they confront a mysterious vigilante intent on eradicating Gotham's villains, with The Riddler himself being a target. This intricate plot and a star-studded cast, including Gina Rodriguez, Jason Isaacs, and Hannah Simone, ensures a thrilling audio journey for fans.

David S. Goyer's recent revelations add more depth to the DC narrative landscape. Speaking on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Goyer shared some behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

He recalled how, after the success of Christopher Nolan's Batman series, Warner Bros. approached him with the ambitious idea of casting Leonardo DiCaprio as The Riddler for The Dark Knight Rises.

Though this vision didn't materialize, it underscores the studio's passion for its characters. Moreover, Goyer highlighted Warner Bros.'s enthusiasm for building its version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

"I know the pressure we were getting from Warner Bros., which was, 'We need our MCU! We need our MCU!' And I was like let's not run before we walk," Goyer shared.

James Gunn and Peter Safran's ascent in DC's cinematic hierarchy signifies a fresh direction for the universe. The duo strives to revitalize the DC Universe by emphasizing individual narratives over rushing ensemble movies.

Their reverence for characters like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman is evident.

"Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

Back in the auditory realm, as fans await the release of The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark, expectations are high. The DC Universe's foray into audio series on Spotify, with Domingo and Minhaj leading the vocal charge, heralds a new chapter.

The meticulous blend of voice, sound effects, and narrative will surely make The Riddler: Secrets in the Dark a must-listen for all Batman enthusiasts.

It's a testament to Batman's enduring appeal that the character's stories continue to be told and retold, transcending mediums and capturing imaginations worldwide.