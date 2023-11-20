DC Studios latest hire all but confirms they're thinking ages ahead of Marvel

DC Studios' latest strategic move, which involves the appointment of Andy Muschietti as the director for The Brave and the Bold Batman reboot, not only highlights their dedication to rejuvenating the DC Universe but also indicates a future-oriented perspective that extends beyond mere rivalry with Marvel.

DC Studios, under the leadership of co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran since 2022, has begun an ambitious venture known as Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, which consists of ten carefully planned projects. This marks a departure from Marvel's interconnected film success and emphasizes a commitment to staying true to DC's stories and characters rather than succumbing to what some perceive as a "woke agenda."

DC Studios seems to be setting the stage for a long-lasting and captivating cinematic universe with the help of James Gunn's successful track record and the careful planning seen in their upcoming releases, such as Superman: Legacy and the mysterious 2026 project.

The YouTube video by ComicBookCast2 brings up exciting news about James Gunn's involvement in the upcoming film Batman: Brave and the Bold. The video claims that the movie has potentially hired John Logan, recognized for his contributions to movies such as Gladiator, The Aviator, and Skyfall, as its writer.

The rumors imply that Logan is currently in negotiations or has possibly already become a part of the project, and DC Studios is said to be allowing him sufficient time to polish the script well before production and post-production for Superman: Legacy. The video ponders the potential beneficial influence of having John Logan as the writer, taking into account his remarkable body of work.

The discussion centers on the importance of differentiating this Batman film from the main Batman franchise and emphasizes the need to handle it correctly, especially because it includes the Bat family, which consists of an older Batman and his son Damian.

The video expresses hopefulness about the potential of Logan to produce an exceptional script and the possibility of a successful partnership if Andy Muschietti directs, as rumored. The video ends by mentioning The Flash movie as an anomaly, described as being of low quality.

Is DC better than Marvel in 2023?

In 2023, the rivalry between DC and Marvel intensified across entertainment platforms. According to insights from ComicBook Nation, Marvel TV is expected to dominate with highly anticipated shows such as Loki season 2, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, and Echo. Conversely, DC TV does not have any significant upcoming projects, but in movies, DC takes the lead, boasting a 66% to 69% advantage over Marvel.

In a superhero popularity survey conducted in Maryland, DC Studios received 45% of the votes, while Marvel captured 55%. These statistics are obtained from ComicBook Nation. Despite Marvel's confirmation of a higher number of television shows, DC's broad range of offerings, which include notable talents such as Muschietti and Gunn and the potential involvement of James Mangold in Swamp Thing, emphasizes their dedication to diverse storytelling.

Are DC characters older than Marvel?

Yes, DC characters are older than Marvel characters. DC Comics can be traced back to its establishment in 1934, originally known as National Allied Publications, before later rebranding as DC Comics in 1937. On the other hand, Marvel Comics was founded in 1939 under the name Timely Publications as a direct response to the rising fame of Superman, who made his debut in 1938.

With a five-year age gap, DC Studios is positioned as the elder in the realm of comic books. Throughout the years, DC Studios has achieved success through various movies and TV shows. Particularly, characters such as Richard Occult, the oldest DC character still being published, the Original Titans at approximately 25 years old, and several teenage heroes aged between 15 and 17.

DC Studios intends to challenge Marvel's supremacy and bring in a new era of competition in interconnected films and cinematic universes through strategic hires and releases planned until 2027.