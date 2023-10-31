Deadpool 3 spoilers reveals TVA's ultimate plan to fight Kang

Reputable sources might have leaked the plot of Deadpool 3. Fans who are disappointed about Deadpool 3's release delay can find some comfort in the movie's rumored premise. Ever since its announcement, the film has revealed little. However, fans know that Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will team up with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, sparking curiosity about how this will happen.

The new leak is unexpected - a post on X comes from Industry insider MyTimeToShineHello, who tweeted a bold claim about the upcoming Deadpool story. She says the movie involves the TVA recruiting prime versions of heroes to fight the Kangs. They try to recruit Wolverine, but he's hesitant. The tweet read:

"Deadpool 3 is about the TVA picking up the PRIME versions of each hero to create a multiversal army to fight the Kangs. And they picked Hugh Jackman's Wolverine to recruit but he's not fully on board. That is what the movie is about."

Deadpool 3 and its connection with other narratives

Hugh Jackman's Wolverine will have a significant role in Avengers: Secret Wars, which follows Deadpool 3. Moreover, Jonathan Majors will play the main villain, Kang the Conqueror. It's uncertain if the movie will adapt the 1980s Battleworld storyline, which led to Venom's creation.

According to the movie's plot: In Deadpool 3, Wade Wilson gets arrested for time crimes. The TVA confiscates Cable's time machine and returns him to his original time. Deadpool cooperates with the TVA on a mission in a world where Magneto rules. Logan steals the TVA device to alter history and lands in various Fox worlds.

Deadpool recruits Fox's X-men heroes to fight Magneto, leading to chaos. Wanda loses her powers, and Deadpool and others join the main MCU timeline. Logan looks for mutants, while Deadpool finds Blind Al in his bed.

Additionally, Shawn Levy, the director of the movie, features a star-studded cast including Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and others. The script has multiple writers, including Reynolds and Levy.

When can we expect the movie to be released?

If the Hollywood actors' strike ends, Deadpool 3 may resume filming in the next few months. Disney aims to restart production in January 2024, but the ongoing strike makes this uncertain. Director Shawn Levy previously informed Deadline they had filmed half of Deadpool 3 before the strike halted production. The team took two months to film this portion, suggesting another two months to complete it.

If filming restarts in January, the movie could finish by March 2024. However, this would likely delay its original May 3 release date. Additionally, Disney and Marvel might place the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman sequel in their 2024 calendar based on this new timeline.

Finishing by March would make the current release date unfeasible due to the needed post-production work. Some speculate the film could take Captain America: Brave New World's July 26 slot.

If filming resumes in January, fans could expect a release in November or December 2024.

The film promises a multiverse adventure, roping in iconic characters like Wolverine. It's not just a standalone story; it's a stepping stone to bigger Marvel narratives. The release date is up in the air due to industry strikes, but when it hits, expect chaos, humor, and a reshuffling of the Marvel universe.