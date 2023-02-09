Dear David on Netflix: Release date, air time, cast, and more about the Indonesian film

This season of love, Netflix is bringing to fans several romantic movies, including Dear David. The film is among the many that are slated for release this Valentine's week. The coming-of-age romantic Indonesian film explores a crucial time of any person's life - adolescence.

It follows the story of a girl who is subject to social rejection when some of her intimate diaries are made public. The romantic drama has been directed by Lucky Kuswandi and stars Shenina Cinnamon in the lead role.

The film is set to be released on the streaming giant on February 9, 2023.

Dear David on Netflix is the coming-of-age story of a teen named Laras

For those looking to watch a romantic movie on Valentine's Day, Netflix's new Indonesian romance is a pretty good option.

Lucky Kuswandi's Dear David is the story of a teen named Laras who secretly writes a blog about her fantasies with a boy named David. However, one day, her blog is leaked to the school, and everyone wants to know who wrote the blog.

Needless to say, Laras is thrown into a state of emotional turmoil as she grapples with her real personality and her secret fantasy self.

The official Netflix plot synopsis reads:

“A straight-A high schooler’s life is turned upside down when her risqué fantasy blog about her crush is leaked to everyone at school.”

The Indonesian romance seems like one that would appeal to fans of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, which had a similar kind of plot. In the movie, Lana Condor’s character Lara-Jean also writes romantic letters to boys she had feelings for, which her sister mails to their recipients.

Watch the Dear David trailer here:

Dear David release date

The drama is scheduled for release on Thursday, February 9, 2023, on the streaming platform. Since it is a Netflix original movie, viewers would need a subscription to watch it.

The movie is in Indonesian but can be watched with English subtitles.

Although Dear David is a teenage drama, it has been rated TV-14 for language and suggestive dialog. It is aimed at teenagers who are in their late teens, or in high school.

The film stars Shenina Cinnamon as Laras

The Lucky Kuswandi drama stars Shenina Cinnamon in the lead role of Laras. Cinnamon is a known face for her work in previous Netflix Original Indonesian titles like Photocopier and Geez & Ann.

The movie also stars Caitlin North Lewis as Dilla, who is known for her roles in Paranoia (2021) and Hit & Run (2019). Emir Mahira also joins the cast as David, the boy the protagonist writes her fantasies about.

Other cast members are as follows:

Palestina Irtiza

Michael James Olindo

Firas Yodha Saskara

Agnes Naomi

Anne Yasmine

Maya Hasan

Frans Nickolas

Written by Winnie Benjamin, Daud Sumolang, and Muhammad Zaidy, and directed by Lucky Kuswandi, Dear David is coming soon on Netflix along with a host of other romantic movies like Your Place or Mine.

Poll : 0 votes