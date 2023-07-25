DEVO 50 Years of De-Evolution tour 2023: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & more

Iconic new wave band DEVO has thrilled fans by announcing a series of new tour dates in celebration of their milestone anniversary, The Farewell Tour: Celebrating 50 Years of De-Evolution. The tour promises to be a nostalgic and electrifying journey through the band's five-decade-long musical legacy.

DEVO will be performing in major cities across the globe, including Oslo, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, and Portland.

The Farewell Tour promises to be a visually stunning and musically captivating experience, featuring the band's classic hits such as Whip It, Freedom of Choice, and Jocko Homo. Fans can anticipate the distinctive and eccentric robotic rhythms that have garnered them a loyal following.

Tickets for the tour to go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 28 at 10 am local time. While presale will begin on July 26 via their official website. To stay updated with the tour, fans can also follow their social media handles.

DEVO's 50 Years of De-Evolution tour will begin in Oslo and end in San Francisco

Devo will kick off the scheduled tour with their Oslo concert, scheduled to take place on October 8, 2023, in Oslo. After performing in a few cities across Europe. the band will finally wrap up their brief tour in San Francisco on November 18, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

August 8 – 12, 2023 - Oslo, Norway – ØYA FESTIVAL 2023

August 8, 2023 - Copenhagen, Denmark – DEVO

August 10 – 12, 2023 - Gothenburg, Sweden – Way Out West 2023

August 11 – 13, 2023 - Helsinki, Finland – Flow Festival Helsinki 2023

August 15, 2023 - Berlin, Germany – Spandau Citadel

August 17, 2023 - Edinburgh, United Kingdom – O2 Academy Edinburgh

August 18, 2023 - Brecon, United Kingdom – Green Man Festival 2023

August 19, 2023 - London, United Kingdom – Eventim Apollo

September 22 – 23, 2023 - Cleveland, OH – DEVOtional 2023 Fan Convention (NOT a Devo Concert!)

November 3, 2023 - Paso Robles, CA – The Farewell Tour: Celebrating 50 Years

November 7, 2023 - Seattle, WA – The Farewell Tour: Celebrating 50 Years

November 8, 2023 - Portland, OR – The Farewell Tour: Celebrating 50 Years

November 11, 2023 - Del Mar, CA – The Farewell Tour: Celebrating 50 Years

November 14, 2023 - San Francisco, CA – The Farewell Tour: Celebrating 50 Years

November 16, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA – The Farewell Tour: Celebrating 50 Years

November 18, 2023 - Huntington Beach, CA – Darker Waves 2023

Devo is an American band that debuted in 1973

Devo is an American band formed in 1973. They started in the Midwest music scene and quickly gained fame. Gerald Casale and Mark Mothersbaugh, both art school students from Akron, Ohio, formed the band, along with manager Bob Lewis. They sought to highlight the difficulties and similarities in American society.

Their music stood out with its quirky and robotic rhythms, strange outfits, and focus on technology. Some critics didn't take them seriously and called them a joke. But their big moment came when they released Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! with help from Brian Eno.

The album became popular among fans who wanted to challenge the norm.

Their fame grew even more with Freedom of Choice in 1980, featuring the hit song Whip It and its famous MTV video. They became known for wearing red plastic hats called energy domes.

Despite experiencing fluctuations in popularity during the 1980s, they managed to maintain a dedicated fan base. Throughout the years, they have held reunions and ventured into new endeavors, such as composing music for movies and advertisements. In 2010, they made a big comeback with the song Something for Everybody.

The band persevered in touring and left a lasting impact on the music world, extending their legacy far beyond their humble beginnings in the Midwest underground scene.