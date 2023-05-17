Did Andy Cohen see Kim Zolciak-Kory Biermann divorce coming? Bravo host recalls being worried of their finances

Bravo’s Andy Cohen, who serves as an executive producer for various Housewives series and as a talk show host, recently shared his views about the Kim Zolciak-Kory Biermann divorce during an episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

During the segment, the Bravo host stated that he was aware of their financial troubles and spoke to Kimm multiple times about their expenditures. This was not the first time Andy expressed his views about the same as in last week’s episode, when he stated that he did not see the divorce coming and was very surprised.

“I did not see that coming. I was very surprised. That was not the news I ever expected to get.”

Bravo host Andy Cohen talks about Kim and Kroy’s financial issues during his radio show

During an episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the Bravo celebrity and talk show host provided insights about his thoughts on the RHOA couple’s divorce.

During the segment, he added that there are various clips of him talking to Kim and telling her that he’s worried about the way the estranged couple used to spend their money since Kroy no longer has the football money coming in.

Andy Cohen continued:

"He is not a football player, he is a retired football player."

He added that he continuously told her firmly that she could not be spending the way she does and needed to save some money. The Bravo host added that the couple’s financial issues played a part in both of them filing for divorce in May 2023.

This is not the first time Andy has taken to the radio show to talk about the Real Housewives of Atlanta couple. Just last week, he opened up about being extremely surprised that the couple was splitting up. He had said at the time that the couple seemed very much in love and “together,” and someone who was in it for the long haul.

RHOA’s executive producer further added that he had heard about their money issues after several publications, including TMZ, reported that they owed $1 million to the IRS.

He said at the time:

"Texted a little bit with Kim yesterday. Sent my condolences, because it’s a sad thing, they have kids."

He continued:

"They were a couple that I thought they were in it for the long haul. I was very surprised and sorry to hear that."

Other Bravo celebrities that have commented on the split and the money issues include RHONY’s former cast member Bethenny Frankel and Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent, who called the news “devastating” but reiterated her theory of not being with a partner.

Bethenny, on the other hand, slammed the RHOA couple for not paying their bills and added that that is what is “wrong with America” today. She added that the couple always seemed like people who spent more money than they actually had.

Kim and Kroy are both seeking custody of their minor children. Kroy’s petition states that he wants sole legal and physical custody of Kroy KJ Jr., Kash, Kane, and Kaisa, while Kim wants sole legal and physical custody but is willing to offer Kroy visitation rights.

