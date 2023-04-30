Did Ariana Madix crop Meghan McCain out of her WHCD picture? Vanderpump Rules star clears the air

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix recently came under fire for “cropping out” Meghan McCain from a WHCD kickoff party photo. In an Instagram story, Madix was seen standing with many other celebrities like Lala Kent, Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O’Connell, and Jennifer Geisser. However, when Meghan McCain posted the same picture, fans noticed Madix standing near her.

Ariana Madix liked the picture on Instagram, but fans wondered why she cropped Meghan out of her own Instagram story. On Saturday, April 29, 2023, Ariana’s rep told Page Six that it was all a misunderstanding and that the story was inadvertent. The rep also said:

"I can tell you without a doubt that there is no agenda with this post whether political or otherwise. Its just how the post came out."

Ariana reveals that she did not crop Meghan McCain out of her picture (Image via arianamadix/ Instagram)

The rep said that the position of the pictures also played a huge factor, as Ariana’s photo was in a vertical format while Meghan’s was posted horizontally. Ariana Madix again posted an Instagram story that shows the “difference between a main feed and a zoomed IG story.” She explained “We all know how aspect ratios work” and added a “good times” gif to the picture.

Additionally, McCain added that she had a wonderful time with the Vanderpump Rules star and could not believe that she had to comment on something “so ridiculous.”

Ariana Madix is living her best "single" life

Ariana Madix has been in the news ever since she broke up with her boyfriend of 9 years, Tom Sandoval, for having a six-month-long-affair with her friend Raquel Leviss. Ariana has since landed a role in a Lifetime movie, a spot in DWTS, and even a brand deal with Bloomingdale’s.

She was recently seen wearing a beautiful strapless white gown with a long net cape for the official event and a classic long yellow dress with a V-neck for another party. Ariana also impressed her fans with a red body-hugging “revenge dress” for the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, where she will confront her ex-boyfriend and her friend about the affair.

She was recently seen kissing fitness trainer Daniel Wai at Coachella. In a statement, a source clarified:

"Ariana just got out of a long relationship, and isn't jumping into anything serious. What you're seeing is a woman who is single and having fun."

Ariana Madix found out about the affair after finding a s*xual video of Raquel and a series of texts on Tom's phone. She broke up with him afterwards and thanked her fans for their support in an Instagram post, saying:

"I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks."

In other news, Tom once again came under fire after an interview with Howie Mandel, where he claimed that he broke up with Ariana on Valentine's Day but was in denial about the same. He also said that their relationship lacked intimacy and connection. Sandoval was "yearning for a connection" when he started his affair with Raquel, who split from her fiancé James Kennedy in December 2021.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo every Wedesday at 9 pm ET.

