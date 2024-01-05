Did BIP star Brayden propose to Christina Mandrell at Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's wedding? Details explored

Brayden Bowers seized the moment to propose to Christina Mandrell at the Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's wedding on January 4, 2024, which was telecasted live as it took place in La Quinta Resorts in California. Christina promptly responded with a "Yes" as she saw her long-time partner and fellow Bachelor alum go down on one knee for her.

Brayden Bowler debuted in the bachelor realm during season 20 of Bachelorette, which started airing in June 2023, where he was seen competing for Charity Lawson's heart. However, he couldn't capture Charity's heart as he got out of the show very early on but found love in Christina Mandrell out of the show.

Expand Tweet

Christina Mandrell, the niece of singer Barbara Mandrell, was a contestant on Bachelor's season 27, which started airing in January 2023. During her time on the show, she made efforts to woo Zach Shallcross but got out as a single. Similarly, Brayden also made attempts to find love on Bachelor in Paradise season 9, but his efforts were in vain.

Brayden Bowler and Christina Mandrell get engaged at Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Golden Bachelor wedding

The finale of Bachelor in Paradise season 9 revealed Brayden's relationship status, as the screen said, in a relationship with Christina Mandrell. Christina also updated her relationship status on Instagram at the start of December, giving fans a hint of budding romance.

In the Golden Bachelor wedding that was telecasted live from La Quinta Resort in La Quinta, California, Brayden Bowers went down on one knee in front of the guests from the wedding and said,

"I just knew that there was something special, and there was something different, and then I got to spend time with you and got to spend time with Blakely … and introduce you to my family."

Blakely is Christina's daughter with her ex-husband. When the BIP finale updated viewers about Brayden's relationship status in its season finale, it also flashed the message "Brayden is teaching Christina’s daughter how to accessorize,” referring to his bond with Blakely. He went on to say,

“For the first time in my life, I feel like I found someone that I can be myself with unapologetically. I have no doubts that I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Like Gerry said, it’s like we have such little time, and Theresa — they’re the biggest inspiration. I know that I want to spend the rest of my days with you.”

To which Mandrell jumpily exclaimed, "Put it on me!" The eyewitnesses gathered around, clapped, and congratulated the couple, which made it a perfect proposal.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist's Perfect Golden Bachelor wedding

Gerry Tuner finally got married to the bride he chose to marry on the Golden Bachelor. The show is a spin-off of Bachelor and Bachelorette, much like Bachelor in Paradise, where 22 senior-citizen women competed to win the heart of Gerry Turner, who is 72 years old. Theresa Nist, 70, emerged victorious after the 9-episode-long season 1, which had its finale on November 30, 2023.

Things got emotional not just for the couple but also for the viewers as they exchanged vows. Gerry had proposed to Theresa in Costa Rica on the season finale of the show, saying,

"I’ve learned you are the woman I can’t live without. I promise that if you’re my partner in life, I will make you the happiest woman on Earth.”

Susan Noles also took part in the Golden Bachelor season 1, where she competed for Gerry's heart. She couldn't win Gerry's heart but acted as an officiator for his wedding with Theresa. Susan is an officiator by profession and has an Instagram page that promotes her work.