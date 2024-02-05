Did Curtis Berry ever cheat on Married to Medicine's Dr. Jackie Walters? Details explored

Married to Medicine couple Dr. Jackie Walters, and her husband, Curtis Berry have been married for 21 years. The two, however, have not disclosed how they first met. Dr. Jackie and Curtis have gone through a lot of hurdles in their relationship after Dr.Jackie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2004 and then again in 2008.

After their wedding in 2002, Dr. Jackie and Curtis faced infertility issues. Throughout these ups and downs, however, the couple decided to stay together.

Curtis Berry, the Married to Medicine star Dr. Jackie's husband, is a a former NBA player. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been working as a Head Varsity Basketball coach at Mount Vernon Presbyterian School for more than 12 years and currently owns a real estate company called BW Properties.

In 2017, it was revealed that Curtis had cheated on Dr. Jackie Walters after pictures of Curtis with another woman had been circulating on the internet.

Why Did Jackie and Curtis almost divorce?

After Curtis' affair was made public and the Married to Medicine cast member, Dr. Jackie found out, she felt "homicidal." Opening up about how her feelings during an episode of Kandi Koated Nights with her co-star Kandi Burruss, she said:

"When you're seeing patients and you're walking into an exam room and you find out on an iPad that your husband's name is on the blog, you still take care of the patient if you're like me and you do what you got to do and you go, 'OK, You're traumatized initially but I think as a professional, you got to keep doin' what you got to do."

Dr. Jackie further stated that the show's popularity might have contributed to her husband's decision to cheat:

“Initially for me, I felt homicidal. The public persona totally adds to it. Curtis was an athlete before, but I certainly think the exposure of being on TV and [women thinking], ‘Maybe he got a whole lot of money I can get' [may have contributed]."

Ahead of Married to Medicine season 5, Dr. Jackie addressed her husband's infidelity in an interview with People Magazine on July 2, 2018. She explained how a public affair is more damaging to the relationship as there is no room to settle that issue in private.

Dr. Jackie said she wouldn't blame herself for her husband's choices.

According to her, "infidelity is a choice", she said:

“I firmly think infidelity damages a relationship because there are a host of conditions and qualifications and considerations that you have to go through and ask, ‘What is it that got my significant other to that place?’ So I own none of it. Infidelity to me is a choice. I cannot make you make a choice. You choose to respond, nobody made you respond that way.”

The Married to Medicine star Dr. Jackie revealed she filed for divorce three days after she found out her husband had a mistress.

During the November 19, 2017 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she explained how her co-stars became her moral support.

