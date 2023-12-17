Sherri Shepherd was one of the prominent nominees in the category of Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host at the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards, 2023. However, it was Kelly Clarkson who won the award for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host, while her show won Outstanding Daytime Talk Series.

The 50th U.S. Daytime Emmy Awards was organized by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles. Initially planned for June 16, the event was rescheduled to December 15, because of labor disputes in Hollywood during 2023, according to the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

CBS aired the ceremony in the U.S., and it is available for streaming on Paramount+. This was Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner's second year hosting the award ceremony.

Daytime Emmys 2023: Important updates on nominations

The list of nominations for the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards was revealed on April 26, 2023, with ABC's General Hospital leading the pack with the most nominations.

Sherri Shepherd was nominated in the category of Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host. Along with Shepherd, Drew Barrymore for The Drew Barrymore Show, Kelly Clarkson for The Kelly Clarkson Show, Tamron Hall for the Tamron Hall Show, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest for Live with Kelly and Ryan were also nominated. Clarkson's win in the series host category makes it a double win for the singer since her show won outstanding daytime talk series.

Susan Lucci received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Shemar Moore, who gave her the first Daytime Emmy in 1999 after she got nominated 19 times for playing Erica Kane on All My Children, presented the award to her.

A poignant moment occurred as Sonya Eddy, who passed away on December 19, 2022, at the age of 55, was posthumously awarded the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama Series for her remarkable performance on General Hospital.

For which category was Sherri Shepherd nominated?

Sherri Shepherd, renowned for her talk show Sherri, had been recognized as a nominee for the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards 2023. She was in the running for the prestigious Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host. Known for her engaging and charismatic presence, Shepherd's nomination reflects her contribution to the vibrant world of daytime television.

However, the award for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host was bagged by Kelly Clarkson for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Clarkson and her show were clearly crowd favorites, marking a successful night for the talented host and her engaging program.

General Hospital and The Bold and the Beautiful emerged as major winners, securing several coveted statuettes each.

Amongst all the emotions flowing through, the fans had some funky moments too with the nominees and their struggles with their elaborate attire.

What is Sherri Shepherd's net worth in 2023?

Sherri Shepherd embarked on her stand-up comedy journey back in 1990 while holding down a job as a legal secretary in Beverly Hills. Then, in 1995, she bravely took a leap of faith and left her secretarial position to fully commit to her passion for stand-up comedy.

Shepherd, going forward to be an accomplished actress, comedian, and television personality, has accumulated a substantial net worth estimated at $14 million, according to Forbes, since then.

In addition to two of her primary residences, she also owns a number of investments in properties in Georgia, Atlanta, and a beach house in Malibu, California. She has made significant strides in her career, contributing to her financial success by owning properties.

From her roles in various television shows and movies to her endeavors as a talk show host, Sherri Shepherd's multifaceted career has not only garnered critical acclaim but has also translated into financial prosperity. Her impressive net worth reflects both her talent and the diverse avenues she has explored in the entertainment industry.

The 50th Daytime Emmy Awards is available for streaming on Paramount+.