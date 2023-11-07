Did The Bold and the Beautiful air on Monday, November 6, 2023? Explained

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of the most popular soap operas. On air since March 23, 1987, it has kept viewers hooked with its numerous interesting twists and turns. Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, the show airs from Monday to Friday.

So, did The Bold and the Beautiful air this Monday, November 6, 2023? The short answer is yes, it did! So this should satisfy those eagerly waiting for the latest developments and bombarding the internet with queries like was The Bold and the Beautiful on today.

Meanwhile, the Monday episode packed quite a punch. There was a racy confrontation between two crucial characters, with one issuing a dire warning to the other.

It’s Steffy versus Sheila on The Bold and the Beautiful Monday episode

In the Monday, November 6 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy Forrester takes a stand for herself and has an ugly fight with Sheila Carter at Deacon’s place. Their rivalry goes back several decades, but this time, the Jacqueline MacInnes Wood-portrayed character has had it with her evil mother-in-law and does not even flinch while landing a punch on her face.

As per the episode, Steffy pushes Sheila, who fumes and says, “You pushed me.” The former responds threateningly, “Because you pushed me…too far.” She then informs Sheila that she has returned to Los Angeles for good and will not let the villainous woman “mess with me or my family ever again.”

Sheila tries to pacify Steffy by saying that she is not a threat anymore as “For the first time in my life,” she has found “true love (referring to Deacon).” Sneeringly, Steffy, who was accompanied by John “Finn” Finnegan, calls Sheila a “sociopath,” “pure evil,” and “incapable of love.”

Deacon steps in and attempts to calm Steffy down by emphasizing that Sheila has changed, which Steffy refuses to believe. Royally enraged after the tiff continues, Steffy punches Sheila and tells her:

“That’s what you get for shooting me and my husband. And if you dare to come near me and my family again, I swear to God you’re going to wish you were behind bars. You messed with the wrong woman.”

The next arc in the recent The Bold and the Beautiful episode is about Ridge Forrester taking steps to ensure that his ailing father, Eric Forrester, who is on his deathbed, is content. This includes returning a favorite stapler to Eric and making him happy. Ridge also takes help from Eric’s grandson RJ Forrester, Brooke Logan, and Donna Logan to keep the old man satisfied.

The committed son also explores medical options for Eric but vows not to reveal the secret of his limited time. Given this premise, those who searched was The Bold and the Beautiful on today must have felt somewhat gratified since Monday’s episode set quite a thrilling ride for the entire week.

As per the hints made public, the episode that will be broadcast on Tuesday, November 7, will involve Liam Spence, who is of the firm belief that he is capable of giving Steffy a much better life than Finn can. On the other hand, Ridge embarks on a new journey and chapter at Forrester Creations with blessings from his father, Eric.

The Bold and the Beautiful returns this Tuesday, November 7.