Did Tina Turner hold a Guinness World Record? Details revealed in wake of legendary singer’s passing 

Tina Turner, who has been dubbed as the ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ passed away on May 24th at the age of 83 leaving fans shocked. It was revealed that the singer died peacefully after suffering from a “long illness.” She was in her Switzerland residence at the time of passing. Netizens have since taken to reminiscing her musical career. One fact about her which many may not be aware of is that she was once a Guinness World Record holder.

Tina Turner, whose real name is Anna Mae Bullock rose to prominence in the 1960s with her chart-topping songs. A few of her popular tracks include Private Dancer, The Best, Proud Mary and What’s Love Got to Do With It. She went on to sell over 180 million albums worldwide and is also a winner of 12 Grammy awards.

In 2016, the Steamy Windows singer was diagnosed with intestinal cancer. She went on to receive a kidney transplant the following year. However, no sources have claimed that this was the official cause of death.

Just six weeks before her passing, she said in her final interview with The Guardian:

“I never want to go back. I fought so much through my life, that I have to keep going forward.”

The musician went on to discuss how she would like to be remembered.

Is Tina Turner a Guinness World Record holder?

The Better Be Good To Me singer held the Guinness World Record for the “largest paying concert attendance for a solo artist” following her January 1988 concert. At that time, the singer was on her Break Every Rule tour. This would be her triumphant final tour where she performed at more than 130 cities across the year.

On January 16 of the same year, Tina Turner performed for 188,000 fans in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The previous record was held by Frank Sinatra who performed for 170,000 fans at the very same stadium.

While performing at the stadium, Tina Turner was dressed in a figure-hugging white top, a short skirt and her signature stiletto heels. She opened the show with a cover of Robert Palmer’s rock anthem Addicted To Love. She went on to perform her popular tracks at the concert.

Speaking about her record breaking Brazil concert, she had said in an interview:

“The audience was incredible. They really took over.”

Tina Turner gave her last performance ever during her 2009 farewell tour which she wrapped up on May 5th of the same year. She performed her hit tracks including- The Best, What’s Love Got to Do With it and River Deep, Mountain High amongst others.

The music legend was last seen by the public in a November 2021 video where she showed gratitude for being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While being seated next to the piano, she said:

“Hi everybody, it was really special when I heart that the Hall of Fame was giving me a trophy. If they’re still giving me awards at 81, I must have done something right. Yeah, this is mine, only I don’t care of you now. As you can surely tell from my beaming smile: I am thrilled to now be officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist. What an honor!”

RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR @RenaissanceWT



Beyoncé on Tina Turner in Paris. “If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner. I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner. I want you guys to scream so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed that I was alive to witness her brilliance.”Beyoncé on Tina Turner in Paris. #RENAISSANCEWorldTour “If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner. I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner. I want you guys to scream so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed that I was alive to witness her brilliance.”Beyoncé on Tina Turner in Paris. #RENAISSANCEWorldTour https://t.co/7mhikREwxC

Several singers paid tribute to Turner following her passing including Lizzo, Beyonce and Elton John amongst others.

Poll : 0 votes