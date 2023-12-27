Did Tony Borne slap Kerry Von Erich? The Iron Claw character storyline explored

While wrestling fans are no strangers to The Iron Claw, one enigmatic storyline that has etched itself into wrestling history involves the slap by Tony Borne on Kerry Von Erich. The annals of wrestling history reverberate with tales of intense rivalries, and the Borne-Von Erich feud is no exception.

In this article, we delve into the intricacies of this narrative and explore the fascinating world of The Iron Claw. This character storyline adds layers of mystique to the wrestling saga.

Why did Tony Borne slap Kerry Von Erich?

According to TheSportster, these two wrestling powerhouses engaged in a fierce wrestling rivalry, marked by shoving matches, pile-driver attacks, and the exchange of the Texas wrestling title. The alleged slap Kerry Von Erich received from Tony Borne was part of a wrestling narrative.

It took place after Kerry Von Erich had won the Texas title against Matt Borne, Tony Borne’s son. Tony Borne came out to confront Kerry, which soon led to the two factions clashing. In the aftermath, Kevin Von Erich rushes out to aid his brother and announces his upcoming wrestling match against Matt Borne to settle the dispute.

Kerry Von Erich: The Texas Tornado

Kerry Gene Adkisson, born on February 3, 1960, and passing away on February 18, 1993, was a renowned American professional wrestler known by his ring name Kerry Von Erich. Kerry significantly contributed to the sport as an esteemed Von Erich family member in professional wrestling.

Notably, he spent eleven years of his career with his father's promotion, World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW). Also, he had a stint in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), adopting the ring name the Texas Tornado.

Throughout his impressive career, Kerry Von Erich achieved considerable success, securing a total of forty championships across various wrestling promotions. Additionally, he clinched the WWF Intercontinental Championship on one occasion.

His accomplishments include holding the NWA World Heavyweight Championship once and being a four-time WCWA World Heavyweight Champion, thus making him a five-time world champion overall.

The Iron Claw: Plot overview

The plot revolves around Texas NWA heavyweight champion Kevin Von Erich, his wrestling family, and their struggles. While The Iron Claw endeavors to capture the essence of the Von Erich family's wrestling journey, Chris Von Erich does not appear in the storyline.

The narrative covers pivotal moments, such as David Von Erich's debut, Kerry Von Erich's triumph and tragedy, and Kevin's efforts to navigate the family's wrestling legacy. The film concludes with Kevin selling the WCCW, family developments, and the Von Erichs' induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

The Iron Claw: Cinematic exploration of a wrestling legacy

The Iron Claw offers a cinematic exploration of the Von Erich family's legacy. Released on December 22, 2023, the A24 film, directed by Sean Durkin, garnered positive reviews, earning a spot among the top 10 films of 2023 by the National Board of Review. Lionsgate UK will release the film in the United Kingdom on February 9, 2024.

Starring Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich and Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, the film dives into the family's impact on wrestling from the 1960s to the present day. A stellar cast, including Harris Dickinson, Holt McCallany, Maura Tierney, and Lily James, breathes life into The Iron Claw.