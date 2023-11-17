DiorAlps capsule collection: Everything we know so far

The DiorAlps capsule collection is set to revolutionize winter fashion with its luxurious and practical designs. As ski season approaches, Dior's creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, unveils this exclusive collection, blending elegance with functionality.

The collection is a tribute to the enchanting beauty of the mountains and the wonders of winter. DiorAlps is not just about ski wear; it's a complete range of cold-weather attire and accessories designed for both on and off the slopes.

The DiorAlps capsule collection is now available on Dior's website. The collection's high-end nature and the brand's commitment to excellence are reflected in the price range, which ranges from $500 to $7,100. This release aims to add a luxurious touch to the winter season.

DiorAlps capsule collection starts from $500

DiorAlps capsule collection (Image via Dior)

The standout piece in the DiorAlps capsule collection is definitely the Reversible Long Down Jacket. Imagine wrapping up in a cozy jacket that's like a warm hug on a cold day. It's made with soft, quilted fabric in lovely shades of blue and ecru. And, of course, it's got that famous Dior Oblique pattern that just screams luxury.

Dior has added a new twist with the Dior Star symbol on some stunning three-tone coats. Because of the variety of styles, there is something for everyone, making this collection not only attractive but also flexible in nature.

Footwear is a key component of the DiorAlps capsule collection. The line includes the DiorAlps Snow Ankle Boot, designed for tackling snowy terrains with a cross-laced nylon upper and textured EVA sole.

For après-ski scenarios, the D-Wander Sneaker offers lightweight construction and adjustable straps, perfect for relaxed, stylish comfort after a day on the slopes.

Accessorizing with DiorAlps

DiorAlps capsule collection (Image via Dior)

Alongside the stunning clothes, the DiorAlps collection also offers a beautiful range of accessories. Each piece, from book totes to beauty pouches, showcases the classic Dior Oblique design in blue jacquard.

These items aren't just for looks; they're super practical too. Think box bags that can carry all the essentials, comfy travel kits for long journeys, and sleek phone holders to keep gadgets safe and stylish.

The accessories are the perfect finishing touches to any winter outfit, combining Dior's famous elegance with everyday usefulness. They make sure the wearer looks and feels great, whether hitting the slopes or just braving the winter chill.

The Legacy of DiorAlps

Capsule collection DiorAlps (Image via Dior)

This capsule collection is more than just a seasonal offering; it's a continuation of Dior's legacy of blending fashion with practicality. Each garment in this collection gives wearers a chance to experience luxury in the most challenging weather conditions.

The DiorAlps collection is a remarkable blend of luxury, functionality, and style, perfect for the upcoming ski season. With its range of high-quality outerwear, footwear, and accessories, the collection offers something for every winter occasion.

Available now on Dior's website, with prices ranging from $500 to $7,100, it's an invitation to embrace the winter season in style. This collection is not just about facing the cold; it's about conquering it with elegance and sophistication, a true embodiment of Dior's ethos.