"Does she know how to act or?": Fans criticize Ryan Murphy for casting Kim Kardashian in his next big project

Kim Kardashian is one of the biggest names in the world and she has already accomplished most things that others dream of achieving. But acting is not exactly the thing from Kardashian that has caught the public imagination. Right after she starred in Ryan Murphy's marquee series, American Horror Story, Kim Kardashian was heavily criticized for her acting or the lack of it.

As per new reports, Ryan Murphy will still be moving forward with Kim Kardashian as his lead as he ventures into a new project. The next Ryan Murphy series will be based around a high-profile law firm, which will star Kardashian as either the lead or one of the leads.

The series has been described as:

"A high-end, glossy, and sexy adult procedural at a law firm."

A tweet reply to DF's post about Kardashian's upcoming show (Image via X)

The description and Kardashian's casting has raised a lot of eyebrows as fans have poured in social media sites like X (formerly known as Twitter) to criticize the television writer, director, and producer for this choice.

Fans make their stand clear against Kim Kardashian's acting

Many stars, who were not formerly actors, turned out to be great picks when they first did their serious breakthroughs. This includes actors like Harry Styles and Selena Gomez. But for Kim Kardashian, it seems to be quite an upward climb as fans already seem to be entirely against the model coming on screen.

Moreover, Ryan Murphy's shows in recent years have not managed to consistently hold on to their quality, resulting in more doubts for fans.

Fans made no mistake in expressing how against they were Kardashian's acting, especially leading a show.

For now, other details about this upcoming law firm drama are unavailable, but as the show moves forward, it will surely become clearer.

As for Kim Kardashian, she will have to put in the performance of her lifetime to convince fans of her abilities.