Does Oppenheimer have a post-credit scene? Details explored 

Christopher Nolan's first-ever biopic titled Oppenheimer details the life and times of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the man who created the first atomic bomb, which led to a series of catastrophic events during World War II. Not only are Nolan fans and history buffs excited about the movie, but every cinephile is looking forward to its release.

Given the extent of popularity the movie has gained even before its premiere, there is a lot of word on whether the Nolan biopic will feature a mid-credit scene or post-credit scene, which is usually the trend with Marvel or DC movies. Sadly, Christopher Nolan's latest outing will not have mid-credit or post-credit scenes.

Christopher Nolan's stance on post-credit and mid-credit scenes

Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm #Oppenheimer is now playing in theaters. Get tickets now to see Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., & Florence Pugh on the largest screen possible. pic.twitter.com/2OEqAcm5y9

Since the movie has no mid-credit or post-credit scenes, the film fades into black, and the credits appear only once the story ends. The final scene is potent enough to leave the audience with much to ponder upon, so there is no need for additional footage after the credits.

This feature is a statement in every Christopher Nolan movie. His films do not feature post-credits scenes. Even when Marvel started with its trend of post-credit and mid-credit scenes and popularised them, Nolan did not give into this practice with his Dark Knight trilogy.

In fact, in 2014, there was some confusion regarding the director's stand towards post-credits scenes. He allegedly would not let Zack Snyder add a comedy coda to the end of Man of Steel.

“A real movie wouldn’t do that,” he said.

Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm Go behind the scenes with Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Ludwig Göransson, who scored #Oppenheimer . Experience the movie in theaters Friday. pic.twitter.com/IEpPcGI6nC

However, Nolan later denied having made the statement and said:

“I would never say someone’s else’s film isn’t ‘a real film’. The quote is inaccurate.”

According to Nolan, what he had told Snyder was,

‘We shouldn’t be chasing other movies, but stay true to the tone of Man of Steel.'”

This shows that while Christopher Nolan does not believe in post-credit scenes for his own features, he has no issue with other movies doing it.

All about Oppenheimer, Nolan's latest feature

Oppenheimer @OppenheimerFilm The soundtrack for #ChristopherNolan ’s @OppenheimerFilm by @LudwigGoransson is now available. Listen now on all digital streaming platforms including the #DolbyAtmos version on @applemusic, and pre-order the deluxe three-disc vinyl & double CD from @mondonews today! pic.twitter.com/QyXqdxi9Yj

The movie is based on the Pulitzer prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Martin Sherwin and Kai Bird.

It is an epic thriller that takes the audience down the life of the enigmatic man who created the first ever atomic bomb, which was dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during the Second World War. Oppenheimer was a famous scientist who led The Manhattan Project, which developed the atomic bomb for the United States of America in World War II.

The movie will star Cillian Murphy in the lead role as the titular character. He will be joined by Emily Blunt as Katherine, an activist and scientist, and Matt Damon as Lieutenant General Leslie Groves, the military director of the Manhattan Project. He also oversaw the construction of the Pentagon.

Academy Award Nominee Robert Downey Jr. will also join the cast as Lewis Strauss, who opposed Oppenheimer in the debate about the development of the hydrogen bomb in late 1940.

Catch the star-studded cast set fire to the screens with Oppenheimer, which is now in cinemas.