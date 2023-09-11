“Don’t make me cry again please”: BTS’ SUGA recalls sending a personalized love message to V and Jungkook on Suchwita

BTS' V, also known as Kim Taehyung, finally made his highly anticipated appearance on SUGA's show Suchwita to promote his latest album Layover. For those unversed, the 28-year-old BTS member was the seventh and final member to release his debut solo album on September 8 and also make an appearance on Suchwita.

Taegi, as ARMYs call them, discussed Layover, BTS, their temporary break from group activities, chapter two of their careers, and what the future holds for Bangtan once they wrap up their military enlistment. However, V and SUGA also touched upon some memorable incidents from the past, including a sweet letter that SUGA wrote for the Layover singer and Jungkook back in 2018.

An ARMY who goes by the Twitter handle @R_taekook22 wrote, "Yoongi sent "I Love You" message to Taekook personally and Taekook read this together!!!!!!!!????? Don't make me cry again please." The tweet was accompanied by a brief snippet from the episode and multiple crying emoticons.

Expand Tweet

BTS' V's fans react to SUGA recalling one of their most iconic friendship moments in Suchwita's latest episode

ARMYs are aware of the fact that BTS' V and SUGA have one of the best and deepest friendships in the group. While the Rainy Days singer is extroverted and outgoing, the Haegeum hitmaker is quiet and introverted. But despite that, they have a great friendship with each other and have their own unique way of expressing their love and respect for one another.

BTS' V and SUGA recounted one of the most memorable instances from their decade-long friendship on Suchwita, that of SUGA writing a heartfelt letter expressing his love and feelings for Bangtan's maknae members, V and Jungkook. For those unversed, the incident was first mentioned on BTS' 2018 Festa celebrations when the Love Me Again crooner made a shocking confession that SUGA wrote him a long letter with a sweet 'I love you' message in the end.

Bangtan's maknae Jungkook too raised his hand in affirmation that he received a similar message, earning unanimous applause and some teasing from other BTS members. The incident was brought up again in Suchwita, with V and SUGA recalling the heartfelt letter and their members' reactions to it.

ARMYs believe it is one of the most iconic moments in Taegi's decade-long friendship and have taken to social media to react to it.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Additionally, V revealed that he was deeply touched by SUGA's letter, as the latter is introverted and reserved and not known to express his feelings easily. The 28-year-old idol confessed that he cried for ten minutes and was thoroughly impressed with SUGA's articulation.

The Slow Dancing singer also confessed that SUGA's letter boosted his and Jungkook's confidence and motivated them to do better and work harder to achieve their dreams.

BTS' V and SUGA discuss going on a holiday together and other fun details on Suchwita

Expand Tweet

An episode of Suchwita featuring one of the six BTS members alongside SUGA is guaranteed to make ARMYs laugh and cry. V and SUGA spoke about some interesting tidbits as well, including some fun anecdotes and trivia.

The Singularity singer joked about BTS' shirtless era and how ARMYs have an internal joke that chapter two of BTS' careers is essentially about members posing without their shirts, citing Jimin and Jungkook as the prime examples for it. SUGA chuckled at V's revelation as the duo made jokes about it.

The Blue singer also spoke about how Bangtan members were severely burned out because of their relentless and unforgiving schedule and how a group vacation to see the Northern Lights is overdue.

The Suchwita episode featuring V had surpassed 1.5 million views on YouTube at the time of writing the article.