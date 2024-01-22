Double Cross season 5: Full list of cast in the series

Anticipation peaked as ALLBLK unveiled the captivating series Double Cross season 5. The six-episode installment, filled with action, mysteries, and explosive moments, seems to offer plenty of promise for viewers.

The American web television crime drama series was created by Christel and Howard Gibson. The storyline follows the Cross twins (portrayed by Ashley A. Williams and Jeff Logan) as they endeavor to save women in their neighborhood from a sex trafficking ring.

Double Cross season 5 premiered on 18 January 2024, and we explore the ensemble cast that continues to bring life to the characters of the series.

The main cast of Double Cross season 5

Ashley A. Williams as Erica Cross

The talented actress Ashley A. Williams, known for her roles in films like Frat Brothers and His, Hers & the Truth, portrays Erica Cross, the sister to Eric Cross, in the series.

Jeff Logan as Eric Cross

Logan, who starred as the lead in the first three seasons of the series, continues as Eric Cross. Notably recognized for his appearance in Cardi B's music video for Press, he also started successful entrepreneurial ventures like Logan Performance, Become Nutrition, and NBM.

Jasmine Brown as Keenya

The actress known for her roles in Caught Up and A Miami Love Story, steps into the character of Keenya, contributing to the diverse and engaging narrative of Double Cross season 5.

Darrin Dewitt Henson as Detective Ryan

A three-time award-nominated actor, Darrin Dewitt Henson is also a choreographer, director, producer, dancer, and actor. He takes on the role of Detective Ryan in the series.

Judi Johnson as Robin

Hailing from Jamaica, Judi Johnson's unique approach makes the character fast-paced action with a layer of vulnerability. What drives Johnson is the desire to motivate others to live their dreams.

Faith Malonte as Nurse Brian

Known for roles in Los Angeles Kidnapping and Deadbeat (the movie), Faith Malonte plays Nurse Brian for the fifth season.

Candice Van Beauty as Tanya

Candice Van Beauty, recognized for her performances in The Nth Ward and Christmas Déjà Vu, adds depth to the cast by portraying the character of Tanya.

Gabriela Smith as Officer Lopez

The well-known actress, famous for her roles in Sienna’s Choice and Turnover, plays Officer Lopez, enriching the series with her compelling presence.

Redaric Williams as Deandre

American actor, model, and musician Jimmie Williams, known professionally as Redaric Williams, embodies the character of Deandre in Double Cross, bringing his multifaceted talent to the screen.

Release Date and Plot

Season 1 of the series premiered on the streaming service ALLBLK on May 20, 2020. With subsequent renewals, Double Cross season 5 is continuing the legacy of suspense and intrigue.

The storyline of Double Cross season 5 revolves around the Cross siblings, Eric and Erica, who become entangled in a series of events involving the kidnapping of Eric’s baby.

The family grapples with the drama and chaos and threatens to uproot their lives, which is further intensified by the mysterious disappearance of a school bus full of children.

The twins find themselves in a relentless fight against child trafficking, facing unique challenges and heightened stakes. Double Cross season 5 premiered on 18 January 18 2024 and is available for streaming on the ALLBLK platform.