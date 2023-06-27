Doubling Down with the Derricos season 4 episode 5 release date, air time, and plot 

TLC is coming up with another heartwarming episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos season 4 on Tuesday, June 27, at 10 pm ET. This family-favorite reality TV show showcases the life and challenges faced by Karen, Deon Derrico, and their fourteen children. In the previous episode, GG was on her long-awaited date while Deon tried to lose some weight.

In the upcoming 5th episode of the show's fourth season, the Derrico family takes their fans on a nostalgic trip to Deon's hometown, Detroit. The official synopsis of season 4, episode 5 of Doubling Down With the Derricos reads:

"The Derricos take a trip down memory lane when they visit Deon's hometown of Detroit; GG braces for her upcoming chemo treatments; the Derricos excitedly prepare for their emotional reunion with the newest member of their family."

Deon will take a trip down memory lane on Doubling Down With the Derricos season 4, episode 5

TLC offered some glimpses into this week's episode of Doubling Down With the Derricos season 4 with some clips on Instagram. In one of the clips, Deon Derricos is seen donning red Derrico merch while taking his whole family to his hometown Detroit.

The first stop he takes them is Motown, one of the most influential independent Black-owned record companies in American History. He plays a fun game with his children during the car ride, making them guess which groups were discovered by Motown. Upon arriving, he exclaims,

"Motown literally bridged gaps of racial division thats when we really saw things change across the world. So absolutely I had to bring my children here."

Meanwhile, in another clip, GG, the courageous grandmother of the Derrico family children, candidly talks about her love life. Darian asks her grandmother a series of questions regarding her love life, to which GG replies, "A lot of them are X rated." But Karen seems to be uncomfortable listening to that, she says,

"I absolutely love hearing about GG dating again. I just don't wanna hear about my mother love acts."

Meanwhile, Deon is happy with his mother thinking about dating again and has no problem listening to her talk about her s*x life.

Continuing on the same discourse as seen in the previous episode of Doubling Down With The Derricos season 4, Deon is not active enough to lose weight as he tries to do so as quickly as possible.

In the upcoming episode, he asks for honest opinions from his family as he tries on a shirt. They go on to tell him, "he looks like a Cheerio." Even one of the kids pointed out saying, "Papa loves chips." Deon encourages them to make fun of him as much as they want.

Doubling Down With the Derricos season 4 episode 4 recap

In the previous episode, Derrick and Deon were shown making a bet on whether the latter will lose five pounds in a week. Deon tries to do walks and pushups but eventually gets tired.

The fourth episode of this season also saw GG and Deon announce that there will be a new family member joining them named Amani, who revealed to them that he is his nephew.

The synopsis for Doubling Down With the Derricos season 4 episode 4 read:

"“With a Detroit trip on the horizon, Deon feels determined to lose some weight; GG goes on her long-awaited date; when Dawsyn gets an evaluation, the Derricos are faced with a difficult decision; GG learns the latest CAT scan results.”

Catch the latest episode of Doubling Down With The Derricos season 4 on TLC this Tuesday, June 27, at 10 pm ET.

