Doubling Down With the Derricos season 4 episode 3 release date, air time, and plot

Doubling Down With the Derricos season 4 episode 3 is all set to showcase how the Derricos navigate life as a family of 16, comprising two parents, and their 14 children. In the upcoming episode, the young Derrico kids learn how to ride a bike, Karen tries to cook for the family, and Darian struggles with her skin condition.

"As Karen stresses over her upcoming business launch, Darian struggles with her own issues over her skin condition; Deon attempts to teach the five little ones to ride bikes at one time; GG and Deon learn the results of the DNA test."

Tune in on Tuesday, June 13, at 10 pm ET on TLC to watch the upcoming episode of Doubling Down with the Derricos season 4.

Doubling Down With the Derricos season 4 episode 3 to see the family navigate through new challenges

As seen in the trailer of the new episode, Deon Derrico, the family's patriarch, takes on the task of teaching the five youngest children how to ride bikes simultaneously.

"So Gigi taught me how to ride a bike. I would say I was pretty good, I mean I had no falls. I just remember being super excited because it always felt like it gave me a certain sense of dependence," he says.

"Most of the kids are picking it quickly however we have a straggler. I am trying to teach Dwasyn how to ride his bike but she's like 'I'm calling the shots. I need to be able to decide when I am ready to ride a bike and when I am not,'" he continues.

The trailer also sees that Karen decides to find a recipe and try to cook a dish for the whole family as Deon has been busy with his work.

"Last time my wife took it upon herself to surprise me with a meal, I beelined to the bathroom and it all came up. So I am hoping it is really and truly something different this time," he remarks.

Meanwhile, Darian, one of the Derrico children, confronts her personal battles. She struggles with a skin condition that is affecting her confidence and self-esteem. She was earlier set to be one of the models for Darian's fashion show but backed out.

"I really like that dress and I don't wanna disappoint you but I also don't want my skin to be on display for the whole world to see and start saying stuff about it you know. I have eczema," she said.

Recap of Doubling Down With the Derricos season 4 episode 2

Deon's decision to reduce the kids' screen time backfired in episode 2 when he tried to encourage creativity and togetherness. However, the kids became even louder, aggravating his OCD.

Frustrated, he stormed out, causing tension with Karen. Later, they received a surprise call from someone claiming to be Chris' (Deon's late brother) son, Amani. While the family dealt with this news, a fire broke out, highlighting the need for better emergency protocols. Finally, Deon and GG agreed to opt for a DNA test after a video call with Amani.

