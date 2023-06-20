Doubling Down With The Derricos season 4 episode 4 release date, air time, and plot

TLC will release episode 4 of Doubling Down With the Derricos season 4 on Tuesday, June 20, at 10 pm ET. This show revolves around a family of 16 people, including two parents and 14 children. In the previous episode of Doubling Down With the Derricos, Derrico's kids learned how to ride a bike while Karen demonstrated her culinary skills.

In this upcoming episode of the show, Deon will be seen trying to lose some weight while GG will be spotted going on a date. The official synopsis of season 4 episode 4 of Doubling Down With the Derricos reads:

“With a Detroit trip on the horizon, Deon feels determined to lose some weight; GG goes on her long-awaited date; when Dawsyn gets an evaluation, the Derricos are faced with a difficult decision; GG learns the latest CAT scan results.”

Deon will attempt to lose weight on Double Down With the Derricos season 4 episode 4

In anticipation of Doubling Down With the Derricos season 4's forthcoming episode, the show shared some clips on Instagram. One of the clips saw Derrick and Deon making a bet on whether the latter will lose five pounds in a week. In the clip, Derrick mentioned that he thinks of Santa Claus when he looks at his father's belly.

Derrick then spoke about how Deon is not active enough to lose weight so quickly. At the beginning of the workout session, Deon walked for five minutes and then attempted some pull-ups. However, he couldn't do a single one and said he was already exhausted.

In another video on Instagram, Deon, and GG announced that there will be a new family member joining them. This prompted everyone to think that were expecting another child. However, Deon mentioned that a man named Amani contacted him and told him that he is his nephew.

A recap of episode 3 of Doubling Down With the Derricos season 4

The last saw Deon Derrico teaching his five youngest children how to ride bikes.

"So Gigi taught me how to ride a bike. I would say I was pretty good, I mean I had no falls. I just remember being super excited because it always felt like it gave me a certain sense of dependence," he said.

The episode also featured Karen's culinary skills, as she made a few new recipes for the family.

"Last time my wife took it upon herself to surprise me with a meal, I beelined to the bathroom and it all came up. So I am hoping it is really and truly something different this time," Deon said.

Meanwhile, Darian also discussed the problems she is experiencing with her skin. She spoke about how this impacts her confidence and said that her eczema makes her unsure about her fashion choices.

The synopsis for Doubling Down With the Derricos season 4 episode 3 read:

"As Karen stresses over her upcoming business launch, Darian struggles with her own issues over her skin condition; Deon attempts to teach the five little ones to ride bikes at one time; GG and Deon learn the results of the DNA test."

Watch the latest episode of Doubling Down With The Derricos season 4 on TLC this Tuesday, June 20, at 10 pm ET.

