Duran Duran Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more 

Duran Duran has announced two new dates for its 2023 tour. The tour is scheduled to take place on August 22, 2023, at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheater in San Diego, California, and on September 22, 2023, at the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York.

The tour will feature performances by Bastille in San Diego and by Grace Jones in New York, as per a post on the band's official Instagram page. The announcement also mentions that a Los Angeles show will soon be added to the tour.

The VIP presale starts on April 10, 2023, at 10 am local time and continues till April 13, 2023, at 10 am local time. Interested international patrons must register as members of the Duran Duran community at the Gold level for $95 to access the presale. It is important to note that individuals will be charged a processing fee on an annual basis for the same.

General tickets for the newly announced shows will be available from April 14, 2023, at 10 am local time. All tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com or www.duranduran.com

Grace Jones to join Duran Duran on tour

Joining Duran Duran on the newly announced New York show will be singer Grace Beverly Jones, who began performing music in the late 1970s, after a successful modeling career. Grace Jones is best known for her longform music video album, A One Man Show, which was released in 1982 and received a nomination for Best Video Album at the 1984 Grammy Awards.

In an exclusive interview with Broadway World Music, the band stated the following regarding the newly announced shows of the tour:

"It's remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, and introducing the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers. We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago"

Bassist John Taylor continued, taking over from Simon Le Bon:

"We could not be more honored and delighted to have Grace Jones join us for our forthcoming FUTURE PAST New York show. Grace has been a profound influence on Duran Duran from the beginning, both musically and stylistically."

Taylor continued:

"She guested on the Arcadia project, and we have had a lot of fun with her over the years - now it's fantastic to finally share a stage with her. Grace Jones completes a dream line-up for this tour, joining us along with Nile Rodgers and CHIC, and Bastille - our friends from the UK. It's a one-off musical extravaganza, so dress to impress!"

The two new dates, along with their venues, are listed below:

August 22, 2023 - San Diego, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

September 22, 2023 - Queens, New York City at Forest Hills Stadium

More about Duran Duran and their career

Duran Duran have produced 27 albums in their decades spanning career, out of which 15 are studio albums, while live albums and compilation albums number 4 each. The rest are remix albums.

Out of these 27 albums, Duran Duran is best known for their third studio album Seven and the Ragged Tiger, which was released on 21 November 1983. The album was a critical success, peaking as a chart topper on the New Zealand, Dutch and UK album charts.

The band is known for their visual style, for which they worked with stylist Perry Haines and fashion designers such as Kahn & Bell and Antony Price to build an elegant and smart look in the 80s.

Poll : 0 votes